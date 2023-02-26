Politics

Tinubu loses Ribadu’s ward, First Lady’s Family, Binani, Mustapha’s polling units

… Sabotage suspected

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lost in the First Lady’s Family Polling Unit in Yola.

 

The unit, 006 in Mbamoi Ward, was where her younger brother, Modi Halilu and the party’s governorship candidate, Sen. Aishatu Binani cast their votes.

 

Also, the suspended National Vice Chairman, North-East of the APC, Comrade Mustapha Salihu lost in his unit.

 

On his part, the Director of Field Operations of the Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu lost in Bako Ward to the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

 

Ribadu’s victory in his polling unit was not enough to assist the APC candidate to win the Presidential Election in Yola South.

 

Mustapha lost his Unit 001 in Rumde Ward to PDP by 73 votes in the Presidential Election, In Bako Ward, APC polled 1,530 votes for Tinubu as against Atiku’s 2,195 for PDP.

 

According to feelers, the defeat of APC in the presidential election had to do with protest votes against the trio of Aisha Buhari, Modi and Ribadu.

 

A source said there had been an alleged “unrelenting conspiracy to undermine the only APC gubernatorial female candidate of the party, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani.”

 

The highlights of the results are:

 

Ward: Mbamoi

 

Unit 006

 

Presidential

 

APC: 101

 

PDP: 129

 

LP: 2

 

APGA: 1

 

ADP: 1

 

NRM: 1

 

Senate

 

APC: 159

 

PDP: 69

 

NNPP: 2

 

ADC: 1

 

YPP: 11

 

House of Reps

 

APC: 148

 

PDP: 80

 

Invalid 6

 

Comrade Mustapha Salihu polling unit 001 Rumde Ward Presidential: PDP (220) and APC 143

 

Senatorial: PDP (118) APC (228)

 

House of Representatives: APC (241) and PDP (112)

 

RESULTS OF BAKO WARD OF MALLAM NUHU RIBADU

 

PRESIDENTIAL:

 

APC : 1530

 

PDP: 2195

 

SENATE

 

APC: 2084

 

PDP: 1588

 

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

 

APC: 1864

 

PDP: 1797

 

 

 

