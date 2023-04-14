Tinubu Makes Top 100 World Most Influential Person In 2023

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu along with 99 others has been named the most influential person across the world in 2023 by an American magazine, Time.

The magazine in its report said that Tinubu merited the list because “Winning an election in Africa’s most populous country is no easy feat. But Nigeria’s newly elected President had nearly two decades to prepare.

Also, Paris Saint-Germain stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe made the list of sportsmen.

Time recalled how the former Lagos governor in the past fought military regimes to return democracy.

It said, “Called Jagaban, or ‘leader of the warriors,’ by his supporters, the now 71-year-old ran in a presidential election for the first time this March and won.

“His campaign slogan, ‘It’s my turn,’ was a nod to his role as a longtime political power broker.”

“Tinubu helped restore the country’s democracy in 1999 after fighting military rule and then served two consecutive terms as governor of Lagos,” it added.