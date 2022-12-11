Tinubu meets S’West Muslim leaders in Ibadan

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with some notable members of the APC, Sunday visited Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to meet the Muslim community in the South West ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to New Telegraph’s checks, the former governor of Lagos State, who met with Muslim leaders from the South West geo-political zone to seek their support, arrived the venue of the meeting around 1:20 p.m. He was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole and Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman.

The Oyo State hosts included the gubernatorial candidate of APC, Senator Teslim Folarin, Oyo South senatorial candidate, Barrister Sharafadeen Alli, Oyo North senatorial candidate, Dr Abdulfatai Buhari: Oyo Central senatorial candidate, Dr Yunus Akintunde and former Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu.

Others were: Hon. Akeem Adeyemi, APC Chairman in the state, Isaac Omodewu, former deputy governor of the state, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan and Senator Soji Akanbi.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...