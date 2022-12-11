Politics

Tinubu meets S’West Muslim leaders in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with some notable members of the APC, Sunday visited Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to meet the Muslim community in the South West ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to New Telegraph’s checks, the former governor of Lagos State, who met with Muslim leaders from the South West geo-political zone to seek their support, arrived the venue of the meeting around 1:20 p.m. He was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole and Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman.

The Oyo State hosts included the gubernatorial candidate of APC, Senator Teslim Folarin, Oyo South senatorial candidate, Barrister Sharafadeen Alli, Oyo North senatorial candidate, Dr Abdulfatai Buhari: Oyo Central senatorial candidate, Dr Yunus Akintunde and former Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu.

Others were: Hon. Akeem Adeyemi, APC Chairman in the state, Isaac Omodewu, former deputy governor of the state, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan and Senator Soji Akanbi.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Ogun APC: One party, parallel congresses

Posted on Author OLUFEMI ADEDIRAN

OLUFEMI ADEDIRAN writes on the intrigues, plots and politicking that trailed the September 4 local government congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State The battle for the soul of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ogun State is getting more fierce, following the drama that played out during the recently concluded […]
Politics

Grazing routes’ll further divide Nigeria –CP Ihagh

Posted on Author CEPHAS IORHEMEN reports

CP Iorbee Ihagh (rtd) is the President General Mdzough U Tiv worldwide. In this interview, he stresses the need for the presidency to quickly restructure the country as the panacea to the myriads of problems confronting the nation. Ihagh, who is the Chairman of the three major socio-cultural organisations in Benue State, faults President Muhammadu […]
Politics

When Reps disagreed on possession of firearms

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM

motion to reverse the Executive Order and police directive banning possession and issuance of new licenses for firearms in the country was stood down last week in the House of Representatives. PHILIP NYAM reviews the proceedings Except for the sponsors and perpetrators of the lingering insecurity across the country, every discerning Nigerian is worried that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica