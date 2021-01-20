News

Tinubu most qualified to represent S’West in 2023, says Oluwo

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Comment(0)

An Osun State traditional ruler, Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbduRasheed Adewale Akanbi, yesterday said National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the most competent and qualified to represent the South-West region in the contest for the nation’s top most post in the 2023 general election.

He, however, urged the entire South-West region irrespective of political differences to support the “Tinubu for 2023” as “he has supported and lifted others.” Oluwo, who said this at the launch of South West Agenda (SWAGA 23) in Osun State yesterday described Tinubu as an ideologist and Yoruba leader, saying “only a bastard Yoruba will not support Tinubu’s agenda as Tinubu was the only leader in Yorubaland capable with the wherewithal to represent the South-West. However, APC Chairman in the state, Prince Gboyega Famoodun, said the party in the state had endorsed Tinubu for presidency come 2023.

Also, Osun State Coordinator of SWAGA and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ayo Omidiran, said the South- West region had been very active in ensuring the political stability in the country and therefore deserved to produce the next president. Although, he said Tinubu had not endorsed any group for the project, Omidiran said “let me emphasize at this juncture that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not mandated us to carry out this assignment for him, this is strictly a voluntary errand we are running having identified him as a credible, sellable and potent product to sell to Nigerians from the region. This we are doing by tasking ourselves to bring this dream to fruition.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Concerns as FG hands over Apapa traffic management to LASTMA

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…withdraws Presidential Task Force from roads   Some residents and stakeholders in Apapa have expressed concerns over the possibility of return of anarchy in Apapa as the Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) is yet to take control of the axis three days after the Federal Government handed over the responsibility of managing trucks and other […]
News

Benue 2023: Don’t use thugs to win elections, Tor Tiv warns politicians

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse yesterday warned politicians in the state to avoid the temptation to use thugs to achieve political goals and win elections. Prof. Ayatse rather advised them to get closer to the people by initiating projects and programmes […]
News

Healthy diet can lower prostate cancer risk –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Canada have said that a new study has shown a definitive link between diet and the development of prostate cancer.   According to their findings published in a ‘Science Magazine,’ diet was a major risk factor for prostate cancer just as it was for cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity. Lead researcher, Karine Trudeau, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica