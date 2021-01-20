Tinubu most qualified to represent S’West in 2023, says Oluwo

An Osun State traditional ruler, Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbduRasheed Adewale Akanbi, yesterday said National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the most competent and qualified to represent the South-West region in the contest for the nation’s top most post in the 2023 general election.

He, however, urged the entire South-West region irrespective of political differences to support the “Tinubu for 2023” as “he has supported and lifted others.” Oluwo, who said this at the launch of South West Agenda (SWAGA 23) in Osun State yesterday described Tinubu as an ideologist and Yoruba leader, saying “only a bastard Yoruba will not support Tinubu’s agenda as Tinubu was the only leader in Yorubaland capable with the wherewithal to represent the South-West. However, APC Chairman in the state, Prince Gboyega Famoodun, said the party in the state had endorsed Tinubu for presidency come 2023.

Also, Osun State Coordinator of SWAGA and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ayo Omidiran, said the South- West region had been very active in ensuring the political stability in the country and therefore deserved to produce the next president. Although, he said Tinubu had not endorsed any group for the project, Omidiran said “let me emphasize at this juncture that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not mandated us to carry out this assignment for him, this is strictly a voluntary errand we are running having identified him as a credible, sellable and potent product to sell to Nigerians from the region. This we are doing by tasking ourselves to bring this dream to fruition.”

