Tinubu mourns Lagos APC treasurer, Sumbo Ajose

A former Lagos State governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) national stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday mourned the demise of the former Lagos APC Treasurer, Mrs. Sumbo Ajose, who died on Wednesday. By her passing, Tinubu said the Lagos APC had lost a treasured member. In an emotional letter to the family of the late party woman, which he personally signed, Tinubu said: “I was saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Mrs. Sumbo Ajose, who until her untimely demise was the treasurer of the Lagos State chapter of the APC. She will be remembered fondly by all members of the Lagos State APC, particularly those who worked closest with her at the party’s secretariat. “I offer my deepest condolences to her children, family and all members of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos and across Nigeria. Our party has lost a treasured member.

