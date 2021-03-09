News

Tinubu mourns Ngwuta, says deceased was an eminent, erudite jurist

Former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described the late Supreme Court Justice, Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta, who died yesterday as an eminent and erudite jurist whose knowledge of the law and its application was peerless.

 

Tinubu said: “Where others may have lost their way, Justice Ngwuta remained steadfast and calm in his analysis, producing a number of classical judgments  which will continue to be referred to in classrooms and courtrooms across the country long after his death and into the future.

 

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of one of Nigeria’s most eminent and erudite jurists, Honourable Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta. “Justice Ngwuta was a fine gentleman, a caring husband and a devoted father.

 

“He was well respected among his colleagues at the Bench and will surely be missed by his families at home, at the Bench and the Bar.

 

“In his time at the Bench, Justice Ngwuta earned a reputation as a first class jurist with a keen eye for detail and a deep, indeed peerless, knowledge of the law. “Where others may have lost their way, Justice Ngwuta remained steadfast and calm in his analysis, producing a number

