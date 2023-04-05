News

Tinubu Must Be Sworn-In As Nigeria President On May 29 – Oluyamo

Ayobami Agboola

Diocesan Bishop of Ijesa North Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Isaac Oluyamo has condemned the call for an Interim National Government on Nigerian citizens.

The Bishop said nothing should stop the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, this year.

Oluyamo who made this known during his 60th Birthday Anniversary and Thanksgiving service enjoined Tinubu to embrace other contenders and work with them for the betterment of the country.

According to him, “I disagreed with the agitation of imposing an interim government on the Nigeria citizens. Rather; the winner of the presidential election (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) should be sworn in comes May 29, 2023.

“I want to advise Tinubu to embrace other political parties and work with them for the betterment of our Country.

Bishop Oluyamo also congratulated Hon. Timilehin Adelegbe for his victory during the just concluded national election.

He appealed to the Federal Government to complete the bridge that links Okeluse to Ogbese in Edo State.

Oluyamo use his birthday to organize a charity programme for the poor and the needy and pray for the nation for a new Nigeria.

During the Service, Bishop Oluyamo thanked the Bishop of Owo Diocese; The Rt. Rev’d Dr Stephen Ayodeji Fagbemi for his visit to the victims of Fulani Herdsmen’s massacre in Okeluse Community.

He also appreciated the Governor of Ondo State; Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for the role played in upholding security and peace in the State.

He implored him to work harder in ensuring that more security posts and Army checking points are put in place across the state most especially the road leading to Okeluse and its environs, presently there are still kidnappings and killings by Fulani Herdsmen, the people of the community cannot go to farm again.

