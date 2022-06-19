Tinubu: My campaign’ll be issue based

The flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has vowed to run an issue-focused campaign ahead of the February 2023 Presidential election.

The ruling party’s candidate, in an appreciation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, which was made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, yesterday, hailed the president for his neutrality in the conduct of the June 6-7th, 2022 APC Presidential primaries held in Abuja where he eventually emerged the winner.

Tinubu, who promised to carry his co-contestants and stakeholders along in the race with a view to going into the general elections as a united party, said Buhari’s conduct ahead of the primaries indicated that he had no preferred candidate even when he had the privilege of choosing a successor.

Recalling the process leading to the formation of the APC, where no one spoke about tribe and religion in 2013/2014 but focused on how to salvage the country, Tinubu said the sense of purpose, composure, and maturity the President demonstrated in the weeks and months preceding the primary elections of the party was admirable.

According to him, his neutrality confirmed his stance that he belonged to everybody and belonged to none in the ruling party.

Acknowledging the President’s support for his nomination as the party’s candidate, the APC flagbearer reflected on his political journey and concluded that most of the 2022 APC presidential aspirants, members of the Progressive Governors Forum, National Assembly leaders and members all had a role to play in his successes and achievements.

Promising to continue to consult with stakeholders who stood by him through the process, Tinubu said: “I have taken note of the message you sent to all Presidential candidates in your Democracy Day speech to the nation on the 12th June, 2022. Our country is going through a very sensitive period and no one should put their personal desires above and beyond the nation’s peace and prosperity. As you said, the “message we set at the top will be replicated in our followers.”

“At this point, I will take this opportunity to assure Your Excellency of my commitment to running an issue focused campaign as we move into the general elections. I will personally engage the candidates from other political parties to urge them to do same.

“Voters should elect us based on our policies, programmes and projects. By the grace of God, we as candidates will avoid having divisive, destructive and disruptive campaigns,” he assured.

He concluded by assuring the President that with his continuous support and leadership, the ruling party would win the 2023 general elections.

“We will ride on the back of your successes. We will build on the foundations of transparency and integrity which you have laid.

“Mr President, together, side by side, in the spirit of 2014, we will win and Nigeria will move forward to a progressive, peaceful and prosperous future,” he assured.

