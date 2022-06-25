News Top Stories

TINUBU: My Certificates were ‘looted’ while in exile

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his certificates were looted by unknown persons while he was on self exile.

Tinubu in his sworn affidavit in support of his nomination form, said he “went on self exile from October 1994 to October 1999 (and) when I returned and discovered that my property including all the documents relating to my qualification and my certificates in respect of paragraph 3 above were looted by unknown persons.”

The candidate skipped information regarding his primary and secondary education, but said he attended University of Chicago between 1972 and 1976 where he obtained B.Sc in Economics. He also said he had B.Sc in Business and Administration, as well as certificate in Public Account. The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presented the Master degree he obtained in 2021, as his highest educational qualification.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG shifts, accuses Twitter of promoting terrorism, IPOB

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…says firm wasn’t axed for deleting president’s tweets, as lawmakers flay Lai Mohammed for the suspension The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed Tuesday accused the microblogging site, Twitter of promoting and encouraging acts of terrorism and creating instability in the country. Mohammed, who disclosed at the investigative hearing organised by the […]
News

Get COVID-19 vaccine, Bauchi CAN tells members

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Bauchi State Chapter, Rev. Dr. Abraham Damina Dimeus, has urged members to make themselves available to take jabs of COVID-19 infection vaccine as good and obedient citizens.   The clergy made the called while addressing members of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) during the closing of […]
News

2023: PDP Presidential aspirant, Anyim visits Kalu, holds discussion

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday evening played host to the Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, in his Abuja residence. The duo met and held a meeting, which at the time of filling this report is yet to be disclosed. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica