TINUBU: My Certificates were ‘looted’ while in exile

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his certificates were looted by unknown persons while he was on self exile.

Tinubu in his sworn affidavit in support of his nomination form, said he “went on self exile from October 1994 to October 1999 (and) when I returned and discovered that my property including all the documents relating to my qualification and my certificates in respect of paragraph 3 above were looted by unknown persons.”

The candidate skipped information regarding his primary and secondary education, but said he attended University of Chicago between 1972 and 1976 where he obtained B.Sc in Economics. He also said he had B.Sc in Business and Administration, as well as certificate in Public Account. The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presented the Master degree he obtained in 2021, as his highest educational qualification.

