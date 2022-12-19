Tinubu: My focus on 93m voters, not Atiku, PDP

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said his focus for the Presidential election was on the 93 million registered voters by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC Presidential candidate who stated this on Sunday said this in reaction to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar demanding his (Tinubu’s) real name.

According to Tinubu, in statement from his Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Media and Publicity Director, Bayo Onanuga Atiku, PDP or any other person is a distraction to his ambition.

Onanuga said the APC Presidential Candidate had met the constitutional requirement to contest for the Presidency and the Electoral Body has also certified this, therefore nobody has the right to question his identity.

