Tinubu: Nigeria needs me even as I need

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has said Nigeria needs a courageous leader that will drive the changes needed to generate revenue and move the country forward. According to the former Lagos State governor yesterday, he is the courageous leader needed, saying he possesses the courage and experience and has made sacrifices to take charge of the wheel of progress. Speaking at an event between APC Speakers and Deputy Speakers hosted by Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, in Lagos, Tinubu said he was ready to help the country if elected. He said he wants to become President through the ballot, adding that he reserved the right to brag. He said having served as the youngest Senator earlier in his political career and performed, he was ready to put his experience to bear as the President if elected.

Tinubu said: “Nigeria needs me even as I need Nigeria. Nigeria needs drastic courageous changes that will bring revenue and I am that courageous one it needs. “I was raised to be courageous and this has been working for me. I want to bring the same to bear as president of Nigeria. Accelerated development of our nation is about thinking and doing, and I am ready to do that again because I am a thinker and doer.

“I want to become president legitimately through the ballot but I reserve the right to brag. I started my teething age of politics in the Senate; I was the youngest and I did well. “I am well educated, sound, brilliant, vibrant, and one of the best alumni of the Chicago State University. I was a studenttutor and one of the most sought-after graduates after school as I had five job offers even before graduation.” He said he was among those who fought for democracy and stood against the tyranny of the military, adding that he was away from his family all through even while also financing other pro-democracy groups. He added: “In the face of tyranny and all odds, I have survived, stood and fought for democracy, survived exile, lived without family while financing other pro-democracy groups. I have contributed to sustaining Nigeria’s democracy more than any other person.

