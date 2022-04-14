News

Tinubu: Nigeria needs me even as I need

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has said Nigeria needs a courageous leader that will drive the changes needed to generate revenue and move the country forward. According to the former Lagos State governor yesterday, he is the courageous leader needed, saying he possesses the courage and experience and has made sacrifices to take charge of the wheel of progress. Speaking at an event between APC Speakers and Deputy Speakers hosted by Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, in Lagos, Tinubu said he was ready to help the country if elected. He said he wants to become President through the ballot, adding that he reserved the right to brag. He said having served as the youngest Senator earlier in his political career and performed, he was ready to put his experience to bear as the President if elected.

Tinubu said: “Nigeria needs me even as I need Nigeria. Nigeria needs drastic courageous changes that will bring revenue and I am that courageous one it needs. “I was raised to be courageous and this has been working for me. I want to bring the same to bear as president of Nigeria. Accelerated development of our nation is about thinking and doing, and I am ready to do that again because I am a thinker and doer.

“I want to become president legitimately through the ballot but I reserve the right to brag. I started my teething age of politics in the Senate; I was the youngest and I did well. “I am well educated, sound, brilliant, vibrant, and one of the best alumni of the Chicago State University. I was a studenttutor and one of the most sought-after graduates after school as I had five job offers even before graduation.” He said he was among those who fought for democracy and stood against the tyranny of the military, adding that he was away from his family all through even while also financing other pro-democracy groups. He added: “In the face of tyranny and all odds, I have survived, stood and fought for democracy, survived exile, lived without family while financing other pro-democracy groups. I have contributed to sustaining Nigeria’s democracy more than any other person.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ekiti, Osun guber polls as test cases for Ayu led-NWC   party in the two states, the PDP in remains well structured and strong enough to give the ruling party in a run for its money. So, the governorship elections do not just signpost a renewal of bitter rivalry, there is the 2023 general election […]
News

Woman: SARS killed my brother

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

A middle-aged woman, Mrs. Beauty Shokare, yesterday lamented the unlawful killing of her elder brother, Mr. Efe Radio by men of the Delta State Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), saying his brother was killed by the operatives of SARS and not police. This was as she is calling the security men to release the corpse of […]
News

Soludo appoints three key officers

Posted on Author Onah .O.Onah

Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, yesterday announced three key appointments shortly after he was sworn in, at Government House, Awka. The new appointees are Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu- Secretary to the State Government( SSG); Dr. Chukwudi Okoli – Accountant General and Mr Chinedu Nwoye, Deputy Chief Of Staff and State Chief of Protocol. Chukwulobelu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica