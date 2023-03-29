News

Tinubu nominates Bagudu, Edun into Transition Council

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has nominated the governor of Kebbi State, Alhaja Atiku Bagudu, and one-time Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Olawale Edun, to the membership of the Presidential Transition Council (PTC).

Chairman of the PTC and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this yesterday at the maiden media briefing by the Council, also disclosed that the Council, inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 14, has since commenced executing its numerous tasks.

President Muhammadu Buhari had with Executive Order 14 set up the 24-member Council, including two nominees of the President-elect. Mustapha said since the inauguration, the council had met four times with the one held on Tuesday being the 5th held. He assured that the transition process was on course and all efforts were being made to ensure smooth transition by the 29th of May.

