Tinubu not Lagos indigene – Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is not an indigene of Lagos State. George spoke yesterday morning on Arise TV’s Morning Show, where he discussed the candidacy of Tinubu as well as the internal crisis within the PDP. According to him, the APC candidate has yet to prove his Lagos roots beyond a reasonable doubt, having failed to produce any evidence to support his claim. He said: “Tinubu is not from Lagos State.

You can quote me. If he says he grew up in Isale-Eko, which school did you attend? I grew up on Evans Street in Lagos. 35 Evans Street was my grandfather’s house. I went to the community school. I played football at the local stadium at Isale-Eko. That’s how people knew me.” Asked if the opposition party would be able to resolve its internal crisis before heading to next year’s polls, George said the reconciliation would only happen if the party’s hierarchy “gives unto Caesar what belongs to Caesar.”

 

