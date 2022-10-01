Tinubu not sick, says PCC

Against the allegations that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is sick and had gone to London for medical attention, the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has come out to say that he is not sick but travelled to rest.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the PCC, Bayo Onanuga, stated this in a statement he issued in Abuja yesterday. Tinubu travelled last weekend and was absent on Thursday when the Presidential Candidates of the parties signed the peace accord for next year’s election. However, his absent had generated reactions from Nigerians. Onanuga also dismissed the alleged photograph of Tinubu being helped on a sick bed. He described the photograph as, “Here is a fake photo of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu forwarded to me just now, another handiwork of purveyors of deep fake. Whoever is behind this malicious falsehood will face the judgment of God at the right time. The man in the photo does not look like Asiwaju, except for his baldness. The man is fatter. Tinubu is slimmer.

“Look at the frame of his glasses, it is certainly not Tinubu’s trademark frame. Let me assure Nigerians who genuinely want to know Tinubu’s whereabouts. He is in London, in his house. Tinubu left Nigeria on Saturday night for a short break and in readiness for what will certainly be a gruelling campaign. I saw him, spoke with him two hours before he left. He was hale and hearty. He was not ill. He didn’t go to treat any ailment. “We spoke today (Yesterday) at about 2pm. And he told me how his one week retreat has not made any difference. He was still working like in Nigeria. Today (Yesterday), he still burnt his candle till 4.30am. Nigerians should stop spreading rumours about Tinubu, who by the grace of God and fellow Nigerians, will be elected our leader next February.’’

