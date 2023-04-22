News Top Stories

Tinubu, Obi, Elumelu, others lose Twitter verification tick

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

At last, microblogging site, Twitter has made good its threat, and removed notable persons from its legacy verification tick. Those affected are president- elect Bola Tinubu, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi, Chairman of United Bank of Nigeria (UBA) Plc., group Tony Elumelu, and other notable Nigeria musicians, Nollywood artists and socialists. Former United States of America (USA) president Donald Trump, was also not left out.

Twitter had for several months now, given indications that it would commercial its verification tick, which it valued at $8. Twitter new owner, Elon Musk who spent $44 billion to acquire the platform, said, “Twitter Blue is an opt-in, paid subscription that adds a blue checkmark to your account and offers early access to select features, like Edit Tweet. “Subscribe now with localised pricing starting at $8/month or $84/year in available countries to get the blue checkmark and early access to features.”

This, it was believed, was geared towards boosting its revenue. About 300,000 Twitter users were believed to have been affected by the new policy. Most celebrities view the new policy with circumspect. Twitter user, identified as @firstladyship, says, “Elon Musk has removed the legacy verification of over 400K notable persons. Peter Obi, Atiku, Tinubu, Hillary Clinton & Donald Trump lost their blue check marks. Is Elon from this planet? Only an alien can compel Heads of Government & Former Presidents to pay for Twitter Blue.”

Elumelu @TonyOElumelu, said “I woke up to see that my verification tick had disappeared. Wahala!” Of course, supporters of LP candidate Peter Obi, did not exOnyekachi Ezepect him to pay the money. One of his supporters, @torty_mercy, twitted, “Make I hear Okwute pays for Twitter Blue $8 that you will give someone as a happy holiday gift, and the person will appreciate it greatly, Okwute will now give to Billionaire for blue tick??? We are allergic to spending money wrongly.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obaseki celebrates Archbishop Ekpu at 90

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commended the Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Benin Diocese, Most. Rev. Patrick Ebosele Ekpu, on his 50th episcopal anniversary and 90th birthday celebration, recounting his contributions to the development of Edo State and Nigeria. Other guests at the occasion include the Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu […]
News Top Stories

Atiku: Current national structure no beneficial to Nigerians

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh Akure

…tackles Buhari on development strategies   A former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has stated that the excessive centralisation of power as well as concentration of resources in the Federal Government has not in any way benefitted the country and the citizens.   According to Atiku, the enormous power being wielded at the […]
News Top Stories

DSS: Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, others targeted for violence

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Department of State Services (DSS) has uncovered plots by some subversive elements to incite religious violence across the country.   According to the secret service, the plotters, who may have the backing of external forces, are targeting Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and South-East states – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo. […]

Leave a Comment