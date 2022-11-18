News

Tinubu, Omo-Agege distribute cash, relief materials to flood victims

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Deputy Senate President, Delta APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, have commenced the distribution of the N50 million worth of relief materials to flood victims in Delta State. In fulfillment of their pledges, the cash and relief items were given to leaders of the affected areas at the local government level for onward distribution to flood victims in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The relief materials which were collected at the Agbarha-Otor home of the Coordinator of Delta APC campaign organization in Delta Central, Chief Christopher Obiuwevbi, included bags of rice, beans, salt, blankets, seasoning cubes, mosquito nets, clothes, roofing sheets and nails. Speaking during the distribution, Chief Obiuwevbi, said the development was in line with the promise made by Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Omo-Agege to bring succour to displaced flood victims a week ago.

He disclosed that the three camps visited by the party last week were given N5 million each, while 15 other camps will get N2.3 million each and the relief materials will be shared equally across the three senatorial districts. On his part, the APC Delta Central Senatorial candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone, expressed appreciation to Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for coming to the aid of the flood victims in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu signs N137.3bn fixed bond for infrastructure devt

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday signed the documents required by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to finalise the issuance of the state’s N137.3 billion, 13 per cent 2021/2031 Fixed Rate Bond Series IV Bond Issu  ance, under the N500 billion fourth debt issuance programme of the state. Speaking at the signing, Sanwo-Olu said […]
News

Indonesia Semeru volcanic eruption kills 13

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ten people trapped after Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupted have been evacuated to safety, the country’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said on Sunday, as the death toll from the disaster climbed to at least 13 and with dozens injured. Semeru, the tallest mountain on Java island, threw up towers of ash and hot clouds on […]
News

APC’s fortunes brightened by reorganisation, reconciliation, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…as 14 jostle for party ticket in Anambra President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the fortunes of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been brightened by the re-organisation and reconciliation of members across the country by National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by the Yobe state governor, Malam Mai Mala Buni. This came […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica