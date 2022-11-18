Tinubu, Omo-Agege distribute cash, relief materials to flood victims

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Deputy Senate President, Delta APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, have commenced the distribution of the N50 million worth of relief materials to flood victims in Delta State. In fulfillment of their pledges, the cash and relief items were given to leaders of the affected areas at the local government level for onward distribution to flood victims in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The relief materials which were collected at the Agbarha-Otor home of the Coordinator of Delta APC campaign organization in Delta Central, Chief Christopher Obiuwevbi, included bags of rice, beans, salt, blankets, seasoning cubes, mosquito nets, clothes, roofing sheets and nails. Speaking during the distribution, Chief Obiuwevbi, said the development was in line with the promise made by Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Omo-Agege to bring succour to displaced flood victims a week ago.

He disclosed that the three camps visited by the party last week were given N5 million each, while 15 other camps will get N2.3 million each and the relief materials will be shared equally across the three senatorial districts. On his part, the APC Delta Central Senatorial candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone, expressed appreciation to Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for coming to the aid of the flood victims in the state.

