Tinubu: Open grazing untenable in modern times

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday said that the idea of open grazing was becoming untenable. In his first major reaction to the incident which is currently attracting national outrage,

Tinubu said it no longer conforms to modern realities, even as he described the crisis between farmers and herders as terrible, with a tendency to be turned into an ethnic danger.

He said that the process of community policing should be hastened by both the legislative and executive arms of governments to arrest the drift to anarchy.

Tinubu, in a statement he personally signed and released by his media office, said there was need for federal and state governments to convene a stakeholders’ meeting, first at the federal level, then at the state level with a view to finding solutions to herders-farmers crisis, across the country.

He said: “First, the situation of the herder is becoming untenable. Their nomadic ways fall increasingly in conflict with the dictates of modern society. This way of life is centuries old and steeped in tradition. We can never condone or accept violence as a valid response to any hardship. However, we all must recognise and understand the sense of dislocation caused by the sudden passing of such a longstanding social institution.”

While he insisted that neither the herder nor the farmer could be compromised against the other, he maintained that there was also the need for governments to rent out some lands at a minimal fee for herders to ranch their cattle, thereby limiting their movements across farmlands.

Tinubu said:“The herderfarmer dispute has taken on acute and violent dimensions. It has cost too many innocent lives while destroying the property and livelihoods of many others. It has also aggravated ethnic sentiment and political tension.

Despite the efforts of some of those in positions of high responsibility and public trust, the crisis has not significantly abated. Sadly, others who should know better have incited matters by tossing about hate-tainted statements that fall dangerously short of the leadership these people claim to provide.”

He posited that there was the need for all to treat the matter, “with the sobriety it requires.” According to the party leader, that was necessary because of the need to stop the violence and the death and destruction that follow it.

He said: “Only when the violence and the illogic of it are halted can logic and reason prevail. Until the violence is rolled back, we cannot resolve the deep problems that underlie this conflict. We will neither be able to uplift the farmer from his impoverished toil nor move the herder toward the historic transformation, which he must make.”

He was also of the view that security measures alone cannot solve the problem but a combination of deliberate measures by both the government and the people.

Tinubu said: “Enhanced security may be the necessary first step but it cannot be the only step. Nor do we resolve this by hitching ourselves to emotional, onedimensional answers. More to the point, those who cast this as exclusively a matter of ethnic confrontation are mistaken.

This is no time for reckless chauvinism of any kind, on either side of this dispute. This matter is not ethnic in factual origin or actual causation although in the minds and hearts of too many it has become ethnic in recrimination and impulsive action.”

While classifying the violence and heightened emotions of the crisis on “economic hardship and its resultant dislocation, proliferation of weapons, generalized increase in criminality, and weakening of social institutions,” he also held that “desertification, increased severity and length of the dry season, diminution of water resources, impairment of land fertility and population growth” were also responsible for the crisis.

He also said that it was true that farmers had a right to farm their land unmolested while herders also had a right to raise their livestock without undue interference.

He said: “However, when conflict between these groups arises to such an extent, we must set forth clear principles and policies to remove the tension, in order to allow both to proceed toward their stated goals and to live in harmony and according to their respective rights. “Just as I cannot go into your house and take your shirt because I do not have one of like colour, no one can destroy the crops of a farmer or seize the cattle of a herder simply because such destruction sates their anger or their selfish, short-term interests.”

He added: “We do both herder and farmer grave injustice by allowing the herder to continue as he is – fighting a losing battle against modernity and cli-mate change. In that fight, desperation causes him to flail and fight the farmer, who too is a victim of these impersonal forces.”

Tinubu, in proffering solutions to the crisis, said: “Based on these strategic observations, I recommend the Federal Government convene a meeting of state governors, senior security officials, herder and farmer representatives, along with traditional rulers and religious leaders.

The purpose of this meeting would be to hammer out a set of working principles to resolve the crisis. “

After this meeting, governors of each state should convene follow-up meetings in their states to refine and add flesh to the universal principles by adjusting them to the particular circumstances of their states. In addition to religious and traditional leaders and local farmer and herder representatives, these meetings shall include the state’s best security minds along with experts in agriculture (livestock and farming), land use and water management to draw specific plans for their states.”

He said that the goals set out in the meetings could be achieved further by “maintaining reasonable and effective law enforcement presence in affected areas. The proposed reform of the Nigerian law enforcement apparatus towards state and community policing can help in this regard.”

According to him, the enforcement of community policing would not only stop the herder-farmer crisis but also banditry, kidnapping and robbery plaguing communities across the country. In addition, he said that governments needed to employ new technology and equipment to enhance the information gathering/ surveillance and response capabilities of law enforcement.

He also said that the governments needed to help herders make the transition to a more sedentary approach to their business, which he said, would be more profitable than the movements across the country. He said: “Unoccupied public land can be fenced into grazing areas or ranches and leased to herders on a very low-cost, nominal basis.

The leasing is not intended to penalize herders. Rather, the nominal fee is intended to ensure the herders are invested in the project and incentivized (by reason of their investment) to use the land provided. This aspect will also mitigate any resentment over herders being given land for free.

Government, in turn, being a responsible lessor, must help with supplemental feed and water in these areas.” He also called for assistance to farmers to increase productivity through: “Subvention for their acquisition of fertilizer, equipment and machinery and, also, by establishing commodity boards to guarantee minimum prices for important crops.” “In the medium to long term, resources must be dedicated to establishing better irrigation and water catchment systems to further improve farm productivity and mitigate the dire impact of flood and drought cycles brought about by extreme climatic conditions.”

Lastly, Tinubu said there was also the need to “establish a permanent panel in each state as a forum for farmers, herders, security officials and senior state officials to discuss their concerns, mitigate contention and identify trouble and douse it before it erupts.”

Like this: Like Loading...