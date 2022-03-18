News

Tinubu, others working for APC Convention’s success – Namdas

Posted on

An Adamawa State governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulrazak Namdas, has said the National Leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other stakeholders are working towards the success of the national convention on March 26.

Namdas, who represents Jada, Ganye, Toungo and Mayo Belwa constituency, stated this yesterday while speaking with journalists at the party’s secretariat in Yola. He said the National Assembly caucus of the party had a successful meeting over Tinibu’s 2023 presidential ambition. He said: “Tinubu assured us that he is working along with other stakeholders of APC to conduct a rancour-free convention that will usher in new leadership that will handle the affairs of the party in the next four years.” The lawmaker says he is confident that the APC will win both the governorship and presidential elections.

 

