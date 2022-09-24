News

Tinubu physically, mentally fit to rule Nigeria – Group

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A political group, Progressive Volunteers for Tinubu/Shettima 2023, on Friday insisted that contrary to the insinuations on social media, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,”is physically and mentally fit” to rule Nigeria.

The group said the allegations of Tinubu’s medical challenges were “mere noise, shenanigans and blackmail on social media.” The Ogun State Coordinator of the group, Deji Ogundimu, disclosed this to journalists while declaring their support for Tinubu’s presidential ambition in Abeokuta, the state capital. Ogundimu said: “Politics and governance are not done on social media.

We are seeing the noise, shenanigans and the blackmail on social media. But I don’t want to believe that anyone at this particular time still take social media as a serious platform. That’s why there is always widespread of misinformation. “If you have any evidence that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not medically fit, you can present it. “Of course, he is fit, medically and cerebrally fit.”

He noted that Tinubu remains the best candidate to replace President Muhammadu Buhari, judging by his experience and capacity. Ogundimu also slammed agitations against the Muslim- Muslim ticket adopted by the ruling party, blaming it on poverty and ignorance. According to him: “Since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999, the first and only political actor in Nigeria, who identifies and also keenly interested in addressing the issues that has to do with the absence of certain elements of democracy is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.’’

 

Our Reporters

News

Presidency: Why Nigeria can’t back out of Azura-Edo IPP

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that Nigeria would have faced dire legal consequences if the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had dared to cancel the Azura-Edo Independent Power Project when it came to power in 2015. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by the Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Engr. Ahmed Rufa’i […]
News

Nothing ‘ll Separate Nigeria – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, has stated that ethnicity, religionorclasscannot divide the country.   Osinbajo disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to the palace of Umar Farouk, Emir of Katagum after he attended the wedding of Fatima Adamu, daughter of Adamu Adamu, education minister, in Azare, Bauchi state.   Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, quoted the […]
News Top Stories

EX-YCE NAT’L PRESIDENT: Why 2023 elections may not hold in South West

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

…says kidnapping no longer Fulani business, all regions now involved A former National President of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Dansaaki Samuel Adeleye Agbede, has expressed his fears that the 2023 elections might not hold in the South West going by the rate at which kidnappings have increased in the zone recently. Speaking during […]

