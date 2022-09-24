Tinubu physically, mentally fit to rule Nigeria – Group

A political group, Progressive Volunteers for Tinubu/Shettima 2023, on Friday insisted that contrary to the insinuations on social media, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,”is physically and mentally fit” to rule Nigeria.

The group said the allegations of Tinubu’s medical challenges were “mere noise, shenanigans and blackmail on social media.” The Ogun State Coordinator of the group, Deji Ogundimu, disclosed this to journalists while declaring their support for Tinubu’s presidential ambition in Abeokuta, the state capital. Ogundimu said: “Politics and governance are not done on social media.

We are seeing the noise, shenanigans and the blackmail on social media. But I don’t want to believe that anyone at this particular time still take social media as a serious platform. That’s why there is always widespread of misinformation. “If you have any evidence that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not medically fit, you can present it. “Of course, he is fit, medically and cerebrally fit.”

He noted that Tinubu remains the best candidate to replace President Muhammadu Buhari, judging by his experience and capacity. Ogundimu also slammed agitations against the Muslim- Muslim ticket adopted by the ruling party, blaming it on poverty and ignorance. According to him: “Since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999, the first and only political actor in Nigeria, who identifies and also keenly interested in addressing the issues that has to do with the absence of certain elements of democracy is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.’’

