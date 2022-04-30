News Top Stories

Tinubu picks N100m APC presidential forms

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

l We won’t waste N100m if we’re not sure of winning – Support group

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu yesterday obtained the Expression of interest and Nomination Forms for the Presidential to ticket of the party. The forms were obtained for the APC National Leader by his support group, led by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. James Fake and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engr. David Babachir. Speaking with the media after obtaining the forms, Babachir said, “Senator Bola Tinubu is a branded product. Every Nigerian knows that he is the man to beat and I can assure you that the presidency of Nigeria comes 29th May, 2023 Tinubu will win.”

On Tinubu’s chances, he said, “if we were not sure we have chances to win this election we would not waste our N100 million. Everybody is free to buy the forms if he has N100 million. The choice is his. He has the money. But as far as we are concerned, we are only fulfilling the constitutional requirement of campaigning and going for election. We don’t foresee any opposition in the contest.

We are not worried in our camp, I am not worried as a person.” Also speaking, Hon. Faleke said, “We are here as a team on behalf of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pick the forms that he has personally paid for and because he is out of the country, he paid for his forms directly and asked us to come and pick up the forms.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023 guber: No vacancy for ‘grandfather’ governors in Benue – Suswam

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The senator representing Benue North-East senatorial district and former governor of Benue State, Dr. Gabriel Suswam, yesterday said there is no vacancy for what he described as ‘grandfather’ governor in the state in 2023.   He therefore advised the people of the state to be careful not to elect older people to succeed Governor Samuel […]
News Top Stories

Reject APC, save Nigeria from total collapse, PDP tells electorate

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

…as party appoints 3 govs, 10 ex-govs into Zoning C’ttee The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum after a regular meeting held in Aba, Abia State yesterday urged Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election to rescue the country. Reading out the communiqué after the meeting, the Chairman of […]
News

Provide data on terrorists – Buhari charges traditional, religious leaders

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says those aiding, abetting criminals are destroying their communities President Muhammadu Buhari has charged traditional and religious leaders in the country to provide needed intelligence for the security agencies in order to combat terrorists and bandits in the country. Buhari gave the charge yesterday while speaking at an Iftar dinner with religious and traditional rulers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica