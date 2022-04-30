Tinubu picks N100m APC presidential forms

l We won’t waste N100m if we’re not sure of winning – Support group

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu yesterday obtained the Expression of interest and Nomination Forms for the Presidential to ticket of the party. The forms were obtained for the APC National Leader by his support group, led by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. James Fake and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engr. David Babachir. Speaking with the media after obtaining the forms, Babachir said, “Senator Bola Tinubu is a branded product. Every Nigerian knows that he is the man to beat and I can assure you that the presidency of Nigeria comes 29th May, 2023 Tinubu will win.”

On Tinubu’s chances, he said, “if we were not sure we have chances to win this election we would not waste our N100 million. Everybody is free to buy the forms if he has N100 million. The choice is his. He has the money. But as far as we are concerned, we are only fulfilling the constitutional requirement of campaigning and going for election. We don’t foresee any opposition in the contest.

We are not worried in our camp, I am not worried as a person.” Also speaking, Hon. Faleke said, “We are here as a team on behalf of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pick the forms that he has personally paid for and because he is out of the country, he paid for his forms directly and asked us to come and pick up the forms.”

