Tinubu preaches love, compassion at Eid-el-Fitr

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday urged Muslims in the country to continue to imbibe the essential lessons of Ramadan. He said Ramadan fasting teaches love and compassion to all. In his Eid-el-Fitr message, Tinubu urged Muslims to treat one another with greater compassion and understanding. He said: “An essential lesson that Ramadan teaches is love and compassion, we observe this holy month in order to bring more compassion and love unto this world and in our relations with all we meet, friends as well as strangers, fellow Muslims as well as those of other faiths or beliefs.

“Now that the holy month of Ramadan is ending, we must counsel ourselves not to forget its great lessons. We must be better than we were before. We must treat each other with more compassion and understanding. We must build a better society free from want, violence and hatred. We must never condone and tolerate the works and words of those who would do evil or who would pit brother against brother, Nigerian against Nigerian,” he said. The former governor of Lagos State advised Muslims to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government.

“The righteous acts and efforts of Ramadan must guide our actions and conduct going forward. Let us put politics aside and continue to pray to Almighty Allah for our country and its entire people. “Let us remember President Muhammadu Buhari and his government in our prayers that they may be given the requisite strength and wisdom to protect the nation, defeat the challenges that confront us and help establish Nigeria as a more prosperous and just land. “Let us pray for our brave soldiers and security agents confronting insurgents and bandits. We must keep in close remembrance those whose lives have been lost to or impaired by either the violence of terrorism as well as to those who have been lost to or harmed by the global pandemic that is COVID-19. May we see an end to this disease and its consequences in no distant time.

