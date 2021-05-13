News

Tinubu preaches love, compassion at Eid-el-Fitr

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday urged Muslims in the country to continue to imbibe the essential lessons of Ramadan. He said Ramadan fasting teaches love and compassion to all. In his Eid-el-Fitr message, Tinubu urged Muslims to treat one another with greater compassion and understanding. He said: “An essential lesson that Ramadan teaches is love and compassion, we observe this holy month in order to bring more compassion and love unto this world and in our relations with all we meet, friends as well as strangers, fellow Muslims as well as those of other faiths or beliefs.

“Now that the holy month of Ramadan is ending, we must counsel ourselves not to forget its great lessons. We must be better than we were before. We must treat each other with more compassion and understanding. We must build a better society free from want, violence and hatred. We must never condone and tolerate the works and words of those who would do evil or who would pit brother against brother, Nigerian against Nigerian,” he said. The former governor of Lagos State advised Muslims to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government.

“The righteous acts and efforts of Ramadan must guide our actions and conduct going forward. Let us put politics aside and continue to pray to Almighty Allah for our country and its entire people. “Let us remember President Muhammadu Buhari and his government in our prayers that they may be given the requisite strength and wisdom to protect the nation, defeat the challenges that confront us and help establish Nigeria as a more prosperous and just land. “Let us pray for our brave soldiers and security agents confronting insurgents and bandits. We must keep in close remembrance those whose lives have been lost to or impaired by either the violence of terrorism as well as to those who have been lost to or harmed by the global pandemic that is COVID-19. May we see an end to this disease and its consequences in no distant time.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP: APC plotting to scuttle Edo election

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to use frivolous lawsuit to scuttle the September 19 election in Edo State. The party also accused the ruling party of burning of the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, Ondo State.   PDP’s National Publicity […]
News

Reps ask FG to review policy on arms purchase

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to review the policies, protocols, and procedures for the purchase of arms, ammunitions and related hardware by the Nigeria Army, Navy and Air Force, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDCD), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Nigeria […]
News

Niger Commisoner: Over 80% staff of education ministry with forged certificates

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

Following investigations into the Niger State Civil Service, it has been revealed that over 80% of staff of the state’s Ministry of Education have been in the service for several years with forged certificates.   The startling revelations were unraveled during the ongoing screening of all categories of civil servants in the state.   Chairman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica