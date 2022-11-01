Tinubu: Private sector catalyst for national devt, economic growth

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is scheduled to meet with business and organised private sector leaders in Lagos today.

According to a statement yesterday by the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Director, Media and PublicityBayoOnanuga, the meeting will afford the economic players and leaders of thought in the private sector to interact with Tinubu and question his plan for Nigeria if elected.

It said: “The meeting with the business leaders and captains of industry will be held at the Eko Hotel and Suites from 12 noon. It will afford the economic players and thought leaders in the private sector to interact with the APC candidate and interrogate his Action Plan for Nigeria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari on October 21 unveiled the Tinubu-Shettima policy document christened ‘Action Plan for a Better Nigeria’. The document has enjoyed positive reviews across varioussegmentsof theeconomy since it was launched.”

The Secretary of the Council, James Faleke said the town hall session was convened to allow Asiwaju Tinubu to share his vision for a better Nigeria with the variousactorsintheeconomy and allow for critical examination of the policy options contained in the Action Plan

