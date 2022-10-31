News

Tinubu: Private sector catalyst for national devt, economic growth

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comments Off on Tinubu: Private sector catalyst for national devt, economic growth

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is scheduled to meet with business and organised private sector leaders in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to a statement on Monday by the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Director General Bayo Onanuga, the meeting will afford the economic players and leaders of thought in the private sector to interact with Tinubu and question his plan for Nigeria if elected.

It said: “The meeting with the business leaders and captains of industry will be held at the Eko Hotel and Suites from 12 noon.  It will afford the economic players and thought leaders in the private sector to interact with the APC candidate and interrogate his Action Plan for Nigeria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari on October 21 unveiled the Tinubu-Shettima policy document christened ‘Action Plan for a Better Nigeria’. The document has enjoyed positive reviews across various segments of the economy since it was launched.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo disowns Ikoyi collapsed building’s land, threatens legal action

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disowned the land upon which the recently collapsed 21-storey building was erected in Ikoyi, Lagos. Responding to a report associating ownership of the land to him, the Vice President, in a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, yesterday described the publication by SaharaReporters as sponsored falsehood. According to him, the […]
News

OML 143: NNPC, SEEPCO sign multi-million dollar gas deal

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Regina Otokpa

The gas development and commercialisation programme of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) received a boost yesterday with the execution of the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 143 Gas Development Agreement (GDA) by NNPC and its partner, Sterling Oil Exploration and Production Company (SEEPCO). A statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, […]
News Top Stories

PDP zoning: Hope, anxiety as Ugwuanyi’s c’ttee meets

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Barring any last minute change, aspirants to various positions in the October 30 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), may know offices zoned to their regions tonight. The 40-member zoning committee set up at the 93rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party will meet this evening in Enugu to decide on […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica