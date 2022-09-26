Tinubu, procuring fake groups to divide Christians –Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has accused the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, of procuring fake Christian organisations in order to create the impression that there is a division within Christendom on the opposition to same faith candidacy.

It would be recalled that some suspicious characters dressed in the robes of Christian clerics, were spotted at the ceremony where Tinubu unveiled his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima after the selection of the latter sparked outrage on account of the fact that both candidates belonged to the Islamic faith and were expected to seek the votes of people from other religious backgrounds.

Lawal, who disclosed this yesterday, acknowledged that though there were some “Christian” turncoats and “Judases” who, driven either by moral turpitude, poverty or greed, have hired themselves out as agents and spoilers of the Christian position on the issue, such persons would reap from their betrayal.

He said the since he and other Christians from the North kicked against the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the APC, both Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima have resorted to hauling insults at him through their attack dogs rather than addressing the concerns of the Christian community in the country.

“The reality is that for each minute that this same-faith ticket duo have spent on their goebbelsian propaganda, they have ended up spending several hours more trying to rebut the controversies that they themselves create in the process. “Everyone, including some notable Christian haters, are now inviting false “Bishops” and “CAN” leaders to meetings.

They are busy fabricating overnight “Christian” organisations that churn out falsehood to the public. It is such a pity that people who intend to lead our country could descend to such low levels of morality and deficiency of conscience. “But belying this posture is the reality of their true intentions not to have any roles for northern Christians in their government.

The unarguable fact is that they intend to offer nothing of significance to any northern Christian in an APC government anticipated to be led by Bola and Kashim.

The reality of their zoning arrangement is that the North East region is already out of the equation for any other posts because it has the Vice Presidency while the North Central too is out because they have the party’s National Chairmanship.

The other key positions, the Senate President, the Speaker, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chief of Staff to the President positions have been zoned to the North West, South South, South East and South West regions respectively.

Besides, we all know that there is and will be no ranking Christian Senator or House of Rep member from the North West that could occupy the seats of Senate President, Speaker or even their deputies. In any case, it is an open secret that they never allow Christians to occupy such positions in the North West Zone even if there is a qualified Christian.

“Who then do they think they are fooling with this their ‘there are other positions in government that could go to the northern Christians’ mantra? If Kashim Shettima worked determinedly with Bola Tinubu’s acquiescence to deny the northern Christians the Deputy National Chairman (North) position during the party’s National Convention, what magic will then compel them to give a northern Christian any significant posts in their government?

Let us make no mistake about it; these guys will persecute us to no end. They are very well practiced in this.” “My dear Christians, it has been clear to us from the onset that APC, Bola and Kashim never had the intention or plan that offers the Northern Christians any sense of inclusion through any tangible roles in their government.

Those with major political influence on them are mostly religious bigots of the hegemonist flavor and some self-centred sycophants of the evil kind. “So instead of reconciliation which would involve offering some important positions to Northern Christians, they have decided to go for broke and ignore the interests of Christians of the north. And, broken they will be indeed.

We noticed this trend in APC right from its registration in 2014 up to the 2022 convention where the overriding goal seemed to have been to exclude northern Christians from all the organs of the party,” he said.

Lawal expressed doubts about the APC winning the 2023 presidential election under the current atmosphere, stressing that Tinubu appears to have chosen to throw away the Presidency which was within his reach before he dabbled into the same faith ticket controversy.

