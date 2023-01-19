Tinubu promises women 35% if elected

Senator Remi Tinubu, wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has promised women 35 per cent representation at all tiers of government should APC win the presidential election. The assurance came at the APC professionals forum symposium on renewed hope 2023 held in Abuja yesterday. According to her, her husband will build on the current administration’s Social Intervention Programs with greater emphasis on empowering women and youth towards lifting more families into collective wealth and prosperity, just as she said the Tinubu led administration will work with the National Assembly to promote greater representation of women in the government’s MDAs. “Our goal is to have at least 35% female representation at all levels of government.

“We will also work towards progressively improving on the number of female lawmakers at state and national levels,” she said. “I am a woman, and I am a beneficiary of Asiwaju’s commitment to empowering womenfolk. Although I have always been passionate about charity work and I invested greatly in women and youth development as First Lady of Lagos State, it was with the support of my dear husband that I was able to also take on political leadership roles.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...