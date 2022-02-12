Tinubu remains best option to succeed Buhari in 2023, says Sen. Adeyeye

A former member of the upper legislative chambers, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has restated his position that the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains best option to succeed incumbent Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

This is coming just as the former spokesman of Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, believes the former Lagos State governor possesses all it takes to turn the fortune of the country around positively if elected into power. Adeyeye who is the National Chairman of a pro-Tinubu campaign outfit, South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), maintained that Tinubu whom he praised for developing Lagos State would repeat the same template at the National level. These formed part of Adeyeye’s views in a telephone chat with Saturday Telegraph on Wednesday.

“Asiwaju remains the best for the country to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023. I am so confident about that. He has all it takes to lead the country.” Adey- e y e said. The former Minister of State for Works insisted that Nigerians who desire the nation’s progress must queue behind Tinubu’s aspirations and that they (Nigerians) stand to gain a lot from his leadership if elected. “I am appealing to all Nigerians to queue behind Asiwaju for the progress of the country as a tested leader who has demonstrated capacity and competence in Lagos and I know he will do the same at the National level.”

He said. Asked if Tinubu’s perceived illness will not be an impediment to his performance, Adeyeye asked anyone with medical reports about his health status to come forward with such. “I am challenging anyone to come forward with proof of Tinubu’s ill-health. How do you determine if someone is sick? This is someone I see virtually on daily basis.

