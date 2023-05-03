Tinubu Replies Wike, Says I Owe You Nothing

Wednesday saw the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu reject the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s plea for reimbursement for the building of some federal highways in the state.

Speaking at the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state during the commissioning of the Rumuokwuta-Rumuola Flyover, Wike has urged the incoming President, Tinubu to refund the federal roads done by the state government

According to Wike, the state had to change its procurement legislation in order to raise money and finish the numerous flyover projects in a flash, but he insisted that the federal government should handle whatever projects the state chooses to take on.

“And unfortunately too, these projects ought to be Federal Government projects because they are federal roads.

“If we had said because they are Federal Government roads, and we won’t do it. Who are those to suffer?

“Since we have said we don’t want our people to suffer, I also believe that the Federal Government should say look, you have done well for us. These are projects we should be doing, can you bring your bill, let us refund you the money you have done these roads.

“That is what it is supposed to be for a partnership with a good Federal Government. I can assure you as you enter the office and you approve of paying this money back, other states will have the courage to also do the same thing.

“I am not asking what we are not entitled to. The Federal Government should say you are a true son of this government you have removed shame from us.”

But in his response, the President-elect said, “The 12th flyover and the demand you made for refund, I owe you nothing. It is your road.

“You can’t chuckle at me and make a demand. You are the one living on this road. I commend your effort. You have to lobby me to collect it.”