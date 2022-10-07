News

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after 12-day trip to UK

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria. Tinubu, who left the country on September 24, returned yesterday. The last time he was seen attending a public event physically was on September 22, when he met with members of the Pentecostal Bishops’ forum in Abuja. During his time away, there had been concerns over his whereabouts, especially after he missed the signing of the peace accord for the 2023 elections. However, Kashim Shettima, running mate to Tinubu, represented him at the signing of the peace accord, which took place at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja. Pictures later surfaced on social media showing Tinubu holding a meeting in the UK.

In a tweet on Thursday, presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, said Tinubu had returned to Abuja. He said, “Our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja from London.” Over the past few months, the former governor of Lagos State has visited France and the UK. It had earlier been reported that Tinubu was due to arrive in the country Thursday ahead of a “crucial meeting” in Abuja on Friday.

“He is returning before the weekend,” an insider had said. “He has been resting and busy as well, holding crucial meetings, receiving strategic briefings and reading up materials and finalising work on the manifesto. He’s been very engaged.” On October 3, 2022, Tinubu explained he was strong and healthy while dismissing the rumour that he was dead. He also dismissed claims that he had withdrawn from the presidential race. In a tweet accompanied by a video showing him working out on a fitness bike, he wrote: “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am ready to serve Nigerians from Day One.” The New Telegraph had earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council spokesman, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday, said the party couldn’t continue defending its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s whereabouts every minute. He said Nigerians were misconstruing the issues at hand, adding that though Tinubu was the APC presidential flag bearer, he was yet to become Nigeria’s president. With that, Keyamo said, the party, Tinubu, and the presidential campaign council would not be issuing press statements to explain the former Lagos State governor’s whereabouts.

 

