News

Tinubu returns to Nigeria from the UK

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

The former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Sunday after a week in the United Kingdom.

Media aide to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National leader, Tunde Rahman made this known on his Twitter account with a photo captioned: “Asiwaju Tinubu on his return this evening from a trip abroad…”

Recall, Rahman also disclosed on Sunday January 30, that the UK chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) visited Bola Tinubu, in London.

The visit came two days after the former governor arrived the British capital.

According to Rahman the APC Presidential hopeful was in UK for “meetings and consultations” ahead of the 2023 presidential poll.

 

