Tinubu salutes Akande @84

Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated former Osun State Governor, Bisi Akande, on his 84th birthday. In his congratulatory message, Tinubu described Akande as a role model. The former Lagos State governor praised the ex-APC Chairman for his contributions to the development of Nigeria. In a statement by his Media office, Tinubu noted the unblemished public service record of Chief Akande from the start of the Second Republic when he was a member of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the 1979 Constitution, Secretary to the Government of old Oyo State and Deputy Governor. He said: “I rejoice with Chief Bisi Akande on his 84th birthday celebration. Baba Awon Omo ke ke ke as he is fondly called is a role model, mentor and extraordinary man of courage who has served the people with dignity and rare honour. “His life continues to inspire us who are his younger ones and associates as a shining example to emulate. “Baba Akande has been at the vanguard of progressive politics and good governance, ideals for which he has not compromised even with attendant inconveniences and challenges including detention and other risks to his life. “We remain grateful to God for sparing his life in good health and fecund mind. “I join family, friends, associates and all lovers of this venerable elder statesman across Nigeria and beyond to wish him happy birthday and many memorable returns of the day and more years in joy and happiness
Customs recovers rifle, rescues abducted officer from smugglers in Oyo
Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operation Unit, Zone A, yesterday said it has rescued an injured officer from three smugglers, who attempted to abduct him in Oyo State. In a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Theophilus Duniya, the smugglers were on the verge of abducting an injured officer after seizing his rifles during […]
NIMASA surveyors assist distressed vessel to move off FOT at Onne
Nigerian Maritime Administrat ion and Safety Agency (NIMASA) surveyors have monitored and rescued a distressed Nigerian flagged vessel, MV Vigeo Adebola, to move to a better location at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT), Onne channel after an operational error at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOC) midstream. It was learnt that MV Vigeo Adebola had a […]
Anniversary Speech: De-emphasize partisanship, let’s build A’Ibom – Gov Emmanuel to stakeholders
…appeals for continuous peaceful co-existence among citizens Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has called on stakeholders to de-emphasize partisan politics and come together to build a solid State for posterity. The governor made this appeal during his statewide broadcast to commemorate the thrirty third anniversary of the state creation, on Wednesday. Harping […]
