Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Buni, others storm Ondo for Akeredolu’s campaign flag off

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; the Chairman of the party’s National Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; Chairman, APC National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship election and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governors and other party leaders on Saturday stormed Akure, the capital of Ondo State to drum support for the reelection bid of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu ahead of the October 10 governorship election.

The party leaders, who included former interim National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande; Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, Senator Atiku Bagudu, Deputy Chairman, APC National Campaign Council, Simon Lalung; Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Abdulahi Sule (Nassarawa), Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipreye Slyva and former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, among others appealed to the people of Ondo State to come out in large numbers to vote for APC during the governorship poll. In a related development, all the traditional rulers in Ondo State unanimously endorsed Akeredolu and his running mate, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and promised to work toward continuity of APC administration in the state.

Speaking during a meeting with the traditional rulers in Akure after he commissioned the Ondo State Revenue House, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said APC leaders in the state as well as South-West and national level are united to ensure that Akeredolu is re-elected in the forthcoming election Tinubu urged all the traditional rulers in the state not to relent in their support towards Akeredolu’s re-election, urging them to implore their subjects and people to work tirelessly for the Ondo State governor’s second term.

Speaking during the flagoff of APC governorship campaign at the Akure Stadium, Governor Sanwo- Olu appealed to the people of the sunshine State to vote for Akeredolu, who he described as a progressive man that has brought real development to Ondo State during his first term in office.

He said: “We are here today to campaign for Governor Akeredolu and his reelection has been endorsed by traditional rulers in the State. Akeredolu has really performed well during his first term in office and his achievements are visible in different parts of the state.”

Presenting the party’s flag to Akeredolu, Governor Buni said APC is united and the party will work toward winning the election. Buni also welcomed business mogul, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim and former Commissioner in the State, Femi Adekambi and others who defected to APC during the event into the fold of the ruling party in Ondo State.

Speaking at the event, Governor Akeredolu commended all his colleagues and other party leaders and members as well as people of Ondo State for turning out in thousands to witness the APC governorship campaign flag-off.

Like this: Like Loading...