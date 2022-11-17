Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Lagos Assembly mourn as lawmaker is buried

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the State House of Assembly have expressed shock over the death of Honourable Abdul Sobur Olayiwola Olawale, representing Mushin Constituency II. Olawale, who died on November 15 at the age of 58, slumped in Jos after the presidential flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign, was laid to rest at the Ikoyi Vault and Gardens in Ikoyi/Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA). The interment was attended by the governor, deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko and other lawmakers.

Tinubu, in his statement of grief issued by the Director of Media and Publicity, PCC, Bayo Onanuga, said: “We express our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the immediate family, friends, associates of late Hon. AbdulSobur Olawale (Omititi) passed on yesterday in Jos after attending our Presidential campaign flag off.

“We particularly send our condolences to his colleagues at the Lagos State House of Assembly where he dutifully served his people of Mushin Constituency 2 and Lagos State in general. “Olawale was an accomplished politician and grassroots mobiliser who stayed committed to the ideal of progressive politics and supported our leader and Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, till the end. “It was his commitment to Asiwaju Tinubu’s Presidential bid and progressive politics that made him travel to Jos to be part of the historic flag off of our campaign rally when he was not in the best of health.

“The progressive family in Lagos State and Nigeria has lost a gallant believer in our ideology and we pray that his family will find comfort in his good deeds.” On his part, Sanwo-Olu in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said: “I am saddened by his death.”

“He was a loyal party man and a committed democrat and lawmaker. He died at a time when members of his constituency and indeed the entire Lagos needed his service most. “There is no doubt that Hon. Olawale would be missed by the political class, particularly his immediate constituents in Mushin II State Constituency, whose lives he had impacted positively in numerous ways while serving as a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.” While the Assembly in a statement signed by the Chairman House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Engr. Setonji David, said the sudden demise of the lawmaker- Hon Olawale was described as a blow below the belt for the whole house. He said: “It is with deep sadness, a sense of loss and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, Hon. Abdulsobur Olayiwola Olawale (alias OMITITI) representing Mushin Constituency 02 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, passed on.”

