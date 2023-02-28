News Top Stories

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu To Lagosians: Be calm, maintain peace

Posted on

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on Lagos residents to maintain peace and order in the face of the Labour  Party’s (LP) electoral victory in Lagos State.

In a statement, the governor said, we have reports of friction in some parts of Lagos this morning. The governor said there is no need for violence, insisting that violence is not part of Lagos culture.

He urged all Lagosians to go about their businesses without any fear of harassment. Law enforcement agencies have been asked to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.

In a similar tone, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, appealed to the people of Lagos State to be calm and eschew any act that can lead to breakdown of law and order. Tinubu said the outcome of the election in Lagos where LP won the presidential election should not be a source of provocation saying that the beauty of democracy is that people have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

 

The APC candidate further said that as a democrat he is bound to accept the outcome of any election whether favourable or not. In a statement released Monday by the Presidential Campaign Council signed by Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu expressed serious concern over reports of violence in parts of the state especially reported attacks on some traders of Igbo origin.

The former Lagos State Governor condemned any form of violence against people of any ethnic group in Lagos. “The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence.

 

As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,” the statement said

