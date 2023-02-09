Tinubu, Sanwoolu easiest political products to sell- LAHAA Forum members

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly Aspirants 2023 under the ruling All Progressives Congress have expressed satisfaction with the acceptance of the market storm initiative of the forum by the market people across the state describing the Presidential Candidate of the APC Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwoolu as ‘easy to sell’ political products.

In separate interviews with our correspondent when they stormed the Ojo market in Ojo Local Government and Aurosol market in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government on Tuesday, members of the forum agreed that the success of the market storm campaign initiative is hinged on the track records of the two candidates, saying both Tinubu and Sanwoolu performed admirably well when given the opportunity to serve and the people wouldn’t have a problem to trust them again with more responsibilities.

Aanuoluwapo Onifade, Lagos West 1 Coordinator for LAHAA told our correspondent that the future of Lagos State is brighter with the possibility of Tinubu clinching the presidency.

“Asiwaju and Sanwoolu are the easiest markets to sell because their antecedents are speaking for them. I think it is better to choose people who have track records rather than consider people who we are not sure of what they can do. The future of Lagos State is even brighter with the possibility of Asiwaju becoming our president.

“We are very happy about the success of the project we have embarked upon as LAHAA, you can see that the acceptance from the market people have been incredible, people are singing, and dancing with us. You can also see that we don’t have heavy security around us and nobody is harassing anybody, even we as women are not afraid to campaign here because we have also been given the chance to be part of the whole process,” she told our correspondent when the team visited Ojo market in Ojo Local Government Area.

Dr Elvis Olumiyiwa, the Lagos West Coordinator for LAHAA Directorate said, “Our leaders mandated us to reach out to every person in Lagos State about the gospel of our party, and that is why members of LAHAA have chosen to storm the market to speak with Lagosians there and you can see that the initiative has been a successful one because all the markets we have gone to, we were received wholeheartedly and you could see the enthusiasm in them to vote for our party.

“Here in Ojo Local Government, it is 100 per cent votes for the APC, everyone here is ready to cast their votes for Asiwaju Tinubu, Governor Sanwoolu and the Senatorial candidate Idiat Adebule who is also from our local government.”

Lawal Wasiu Adeniyi, a member of LAHAA in Ojo Local Government promised that out of the three million votes APC is targeting in Lagos, his LGA would deliver at least 500,000 votes.

“APC is the party to beat here in Ojo; we are going to deliver at least 500,000 votes for our party in each of the elections, we have the population and the support to win this election,” he said.

After a successful show in Ojo Local Government, the LAHAA campaign train berthed in Amuwo-Odofin where the coordinator of the directorate in that LGA, Rotimi Gbajabiamila led the team to the Aerosol market where the APC was well received.

Gbajabiamila said, “APC never lost a presidential election in Amuwo-Odofin, we are 100 percent here, the people are with us, and they are happy with the party. You can see that the market people are happy with Aiswaju, they are in love with what Tinubu is doing and that is how we are going to win the polls from the presidency to the house of assembly.”

Folorunsho Ola Western, the candidate for Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 01, was elated by the efforts of the aspirants. He also expressed optimism about the chances of Tinubu and other candidates of the party in the general elections.

“My joy is that this is the first time that we are going to have somebody from Lagos State gunning for the presidency. It is my joy that at the end of this election, Asiwaju Tinubu, a son of the soil will become the president of Nigeria by God’s grace

“Four years ago, I was like them, an aspirant who failed to pick our party ticket but today, I am a candidate. My time came and I hope their own time would come too. They are doing a good job by campaigning for us despite losing the tickets to represent the party. I thank the Central Coordinator of LAHAA and every member of the forum. They have done a good job here today in terms of coordination and organisation of this outing,’ he said.

