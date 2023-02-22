News

Tinubu, Sanwoolu’s glory resonate in Seme border as LAHAA storm Badagry

Agbalata International Market and J5 Market along the Seme border were agog on Monday when members of the Lagos State House of Assembly Aspirants Forum stormed the Badagry Local Government Area to sensitise the people on the need to vote for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Members of the LAHAA Forum were received by the market leaders and traders at the two major markets in the LGA as they continued their market storm initiative designed to drum up support for all the candidates vying for positions under the platform of the ruling party.

The Coordinator of LAHAA 2023 in the LGA, Friday Ahadji-Williams, told newsmen that the cash and fuel scarcities have posed a trying moment for the APC and residents while assuring things will get better if Tinubu gets elected.

He commended his fellow aspirants for sticking to part of their campaign promises to mobilise residents in registering and getting their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs).

He noted over 90 per cent of the electorates in Badagry have picked up their PVCs.

“Since 2007, Badagry Federation has been the only LGA in the whole of Lagos that has delivered 100 per cent for the APC, and we will not do otherwise this time around.

“We will deliver for Asiwaju Tinubu; our incoming Senator for Lagos West, Dr Idiat Adebule; House of Reps candidate, Hon Sesi Whingan; Hon Solomon Bonu and Hon Setonji David of Badagry Constituencies I and II.”

“This is a trying moment for our party but I can assure you that when we vote for Asiwaju everything would come back to normal. Our economy would grow, there will be an uplift in agriculture, people will enjoy the infrastructure, and there will be an all-around development.

Otun Iyaloja of Agbalata International Market, Chief Mrs Sekinat Oyaleye said the leadership and traders are behind all the candidates.

“Tinubu belongs to us in the market as a son of our late mother who was the Iyaloja-General. We know his capacity, he has shown us what he can do when he was Governor; we enjoyed him during his time and we know when he gets to Abuja the whole of the country will benefit once again. We are happy to tell you that all of us will vote for him and all APC candidates in the next election,” she said.

Oyaleye however urged all the candidates to fulfill their promises including empowering the traders if they get elected.

 

