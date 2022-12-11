Tinubu/Shetima 2023: Ayodele, Macaulay, Munir, Ogunnusi , Others To Lead Lagos PCC Parliamentarians Committee

The Presidential Campaign Committee of the Parliamentarians South West being led by Rt Hon Patricia Olubunmi Etteh has come up with a list of people to pilot the affairs of Lagos state Parliamentarians to actualize the ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashima come 2023.

PCC Parliamentarians Directorate in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hon Rotimi Makinde, stated that Parliamentarians are expected to use their wealth of experiences in the discharge of the task.

According to the statement, the PCC Parliamentarians Directorate South-West needs not to re-empahazise the importance of expected block votes from Lagos State yet, they must endeavour to make adequate plan in all ways to ensure they double the expectation and ensure they leave no stone unturned.

“We do not need to re-empahazise the importance of expected block votes from Lagos State but we must endeavour to make adequate plan in all ways to ensure we double the expectation and to make sure we left no stone unturned.

“To do just that is to position ourselves and to reach out to every souls and in every corners of Lagos state regardless of their tribes, religion and even their party affiliation.

“Parliamentarians which you are members are well experienced to discharge this task better. Let’s not also forget that our two candidates were our colleagues in that sect as former members of National Assembly, so the onions and the challenge to make it a success story rest on those of us who have sought votes before and know more about mobilization and how best to garner votes and the much needed politicking in our various domain.

In her own words, the Parliamentarians Coordinator, Rt Hon Etteh said: “it’s time to work, we can not afford to fail. We parliamentarians are the spines of this game of politics. We have done it for ourselves and that’s why each of us made this list and addressed as distinguished, we should therefore renew our energies to reciprocate our love and commitment to our dear party APC.

Describing Lagos as centred of Excellence, Hon Etteh said: The peculiarity of lagos made us to formed this large numbers of structure, you are therefore expected to be distinct as politicians from Asiwajus home and to bring to bear, your wealth of experience and vast knowledge towards a successful delivery of this important assignment to elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Federal Republic of Nigeria come February 2023.

Lending his voice also was Senator Ganiyu Solomon, the PCC Deputy Coordinator of Parliamentarians Committee South West described the members of the committee as first among equal.

Senator Solomon said: “You people are just first among equall.There are many great grassroot politicians in Lagos but you are carefully chosen to drive home our desires to garner votes for our dear principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and for the success of all our candidates across the state and especially our governorship candidate, His Excellency Babajide Sanwoolu.

We must therefore justify our charity, commitment and readiness in all fronts that we are truly the excellence we are known for as Lagosians.” He concluded.

The List includes but not limited to:

*Hon Joseph Ayodele (State Cordinator )

* Hon Adeyemi Oluwole (Deputy Cordinator 1 ).

*Hon Lanre Odubote

Vice Cordinator.

*Hon Otunba Yomi Ogunnusi ( Lagos State Deputy Cordinator ).

*Hon Akeem Munir (Parliamentarians State Secretary).

*Hon Folajinmi Mohammed (Deputy Secretary).

* Hon Deji Jakande

Deputy Secretary

*Hon Otitoloju ( Assistant Secretary)

*Hon Mrs Moji Macauly

(Cordinator Women Affairs).

*Hon Bimpe Akinsola

(Deputy Cordinator Women Affairs).

* Hon Ramota Hassan

(Deputy cordinator Women Affairs)

* Hon Mrs Folasade Oba ( Deputy Cordinator Local Goverment Women Affairs lagos also to work with Algon ).

*Hon Babajide Akinloye ( Lagos Central Senatorial parliamentarians Leader)

*Hon Setonji ( Lagos West Senatorial leader)

*Hon Dayo Bush Aleabiosu ( Lagos East senatorial Leader)

All serving snd former senators remain the Patrons…

