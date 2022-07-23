Tinubu/Shetima ticket excellent choice for Nigeria–Wase

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, as an excellent choice for Nigeria in the 2023 general elections. Speaking when he received Asiwaju Pact With Citizens Campaign Organisation, who were on a courtesy call in his office, the Deputy Speaker said of all the candidates in other political parties, none has the qualities and capacity of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said; “Asiwaju is a leader per excellence who has succeeded in building people, bridges, reputation and friendships across the country; adding that he has the capacity, acumen to win the 2023 general elections. “Array of ministers and some senior citizens in high places you see today were discovered and developed by Tinubu, he does not care about where you come from or your religion, this is the kind of leader the country needs”.

Wase assured the group of his personal commitment and support to actualize the Tinubu/Shettima ticket as well as victory for the party in 2023. Earlier, convener of Asiwaju Pact With Citizens Campaign Organisation, Comrade Dominic Alancha, said the organisation is a platform that seeks to rally round Nigerians towards the growth and development of the country by addressing key issues across all sector of the economy. He said the organisation also seeks to increase youth participation and engaging them on issues-based campaign and not issues of sentiment or regionalism and religion.

