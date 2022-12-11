Tinubu/Shettima ‘ll accord attention to girl –child, youth, says wife

Wife of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said that if her husband Bola Tinubu and his running mate are voted to succeed Buhari in 2023, the duo’s administration will accord serious attention to the issues of women and youth empowerment and the girl – child education.

She said this Saturday at the Elkanemi Sport Centre, Maiduguri during the flag off of the North East APC Women Presidential Campaign.

Senator Tinubu said: “I will work together with Nana Shettima to address women empowerment, execute charity work, women empowerment and girl-child education in Nigeria,because, if you educate a woman, you educate the whole society.”

While commending women of Borno and Northeast in general for coming out in mass to demonstrate their support to her husband in spite of the fact that it’s women’s day.

In his remarks, the Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum said: “I have no other alternative than to deliver the state to the Tinubu/Shettima presidential team and the entire APC. I will not let him (Kashim Shettima) down.

He said while he was lecturing at the University of Maiduguri, the then Governor Kashim Shettima appointed him as the Rector of the Ramat Polytechnic; after which he appointed him commissioner in his cabinet, where he also picked him to succeed him.

“We shall work assiduously to deliver more than 95 percent of the state to APC. I therefore urge the people of the Northeast, especially people of Borno to come out en-mass and elect Tinubu/Shettima come the 2023 general elections.

Also, the Wife of the vice presidential candidate, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima, said they have a fantastic blueprint which would address the plight of women and children, especially orphans, widows and vulnerable children.

Mrs. Shettima called on women in the Northeast to come out en masse and vote for Tinubu/Shettima for president and to ensure that Senator Binani is elected as governor of Adamawa State.

She said: “As women, we should vote APC from top to bottom, so that all our candidates would be elected.”

In her goodwill message, the Deputy National Women Leader of the APC, Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim, said Tinubu was the first governor to pick a woman as his deputy and from there, he set a precedent for other governors to emulate. If elected, Tinubu will raise women’s affirmative action in the country to over 35 percent,” she said.

Tinubu was accompanied by the wife of the Vice Presidential candidate, Nanah Kashim Shettima, wives of the Governors of Borno, Yobe, Kogi, Lagos, Kebbi, Gombe, Cross river, Plateau and Niger States.

Others were the wife of the Speaker of House of Representatives, Mrs. Gbajabiamila, the wives of the former Governors of Yobe and Niger states, Mrs. Khadija Bukar Abba and Zainab Abubakar.

