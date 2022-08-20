News

Tinubu/Shettima Presidency: Lalong’s appointment as DG, good move

A group known as the All Progressive Congress Strategic Monitoring Team (APC-SMT), has described Governor Simon Lalong’s acceptance to be the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council of Tinubu/ Shettima as the best step. The Coordinator of the group, Comrade Golepji, in a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre Jos, on Friday, said Lalong acceptance as the Tinubu/ Shettima DG of campaigns makes the future of Plateau State politically bright He added that his involvement in national politics has brought a lot to the state in terms of educational and health institutions cited in the state, as well as appointments for the citizenry at the national level.

“Being a critical stakeholder, it will be of no purpose to abandon a movement that you are a key player to join another political struggle that you will just add up to a number and may not be able to negotiate anything for your state and people. “Governor Lalong has taken the best step by accepting to be the DG of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council,” he added.

According to the group, “Is it not a thing of tremendous joy that the state is reaping the benefits of national political participation and the relevance of Governor Lalong? “For most of us, a Presidential Campaign Director General is not just a mere appointment in the Campaign Council; rather, it is in the heartbeat of the whole transition process and negotiations that the foundation of a new government is set after winning an election.

 

