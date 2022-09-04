Tinubu/Shettima ticket, a master stroke –Shittu

Dr. Adebayo Shittu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a former minister of Communication and Digital Economy, and the Director-General of the over 317 groups supporting the presidential ambition of the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he speaks about the party’s chances in the 2023 elections and other issues in the country

Few months after your party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) selected former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, as presidential running mate, the choice is yet to resonate with the people. How do you see this?

You know the antecedents of both Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima as former governors. You know the achievements they have recorded in their respective states. Tinubu in Lagos and Shettima in Borno State and each of them had their two terms of eight years.

To me therefore, the combined ticket is a master stroke and we are happy about it and even the opposition party has been scattered by that choice because they know that the combination is a win-win any day. Otherwise this noise would not have been that much. You know time will bear me witness.

But how do you see the complaints over the same faith ticket?

It is not about religion but about the role each of them has to play, it is about their tribe, or ethnic nationalities. Look at the Borno factor, and there is no law against that, neither the Nigerian Constitution nor other laws of the land or of our party that imposes any restriction or obligation on the chieftains.

Otherwise, why did they not make noise when in Ondo State where we had about 20 per cent population of Muslims, yet the governor and his deputy are of the same religion? And why did people not make noise in Ekiti State which has about 40 per cent population of Muslims? As far as I’m concerned it is not an issue.

What gave you the impression that Asiwaju is capable of rescuing Nigeria at this critical moment?

He has the testimonial. As governor of Lagos State, you know his pedigree, how he met the state as against how he left it.

We have not seen anybody who has a contrary testimonial of him, and no other candidate has such – talking about his performance in the health sector, education, infrastructure and housing. Same goes for Shettima when he rose from being Commissioner to become the governor of Borno State.

He even installed Professor Babana Zulum, saying he had no one else capable of succeeding him. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not have such credentials.

The highest position he has ever occupied was the Vice President and you know what President Olusegun Obasanjo said about him. He made very unpalatable remarks about him. In fact there is nothing positive to examine Atiku on.

Since you said Shettima was chosen for ethnic balancing, what provision does the APC have for the South-East? Why would we not have provision for the South-East?

There are still positions of Shittu Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives, Chief of Staff and the position of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. So we have not exhausted the positions. All of these will be taken into consideration when we win the election next year. ‘

To what extent do you think the South- West would be in support of Asiwaju Tinubu, especially now that Osun has gone to the PDP like Oyo State?

You see, you cannot conclude that the South-West will not support Tinubu. Secondly in elections in the two states, the average Oyo or Osun man will say that for the purpose of the presidential election, he will vote for Asiwaju Tinubu. He may vote for the governor for reason of proximity of whatever.

The fact is that Tinubu has not offended any of them, rather he has been committed to the promotion of the interest of the people. We have no doubt that they will vote for him to become the next president of Nigeria.

The performance of the APC-led is a thing of concern. What is your impression about this?

Let me start on the positive side. No government in the last 50 years has done as much as this APC government has done in the area of infrastructure. And in the area of youth empowerment, market women empowerment, programmes like the tradermoni, conditional cash transfer, agriculture and the likes. No government has done as much as this government has done.

When you talk about the issue of security, you know that security is an imposed condition, not just on the government but the entire country, and I have this to say at all time. Criminals don’t give notice, not only in Nigeria but all over the world. So if they don’t give notice, we need to appreciate the sacrifice which the armed forces of this country have been making, putting their lives on the line in the defence of this country.

This government in particular has acquired more machinery to fight insurgency and criminality in the country than any other government in the past. The recent war planes that have been acquired are some of them. Unlike the previous government where money budgeted for weapons was embezzled by people in government and politicians, all those things have ceased and that is why today we have sufficient number of fighter jets to confront banditry and other criminality.

What is your impression about the recent disclosure that bandits are collecting revenues and taxing residents of Southern Kaduna?

The security forces are equal to the task and I believe they will up the ante. You must have read about the recent air bombardments of many of their strongholds in the area. The Nigerians troops will not relent in performing their national duties.

As a former Minister of Communication, why has the government not been able to deploy the use of telecommunication equipment into security management, especially since bandits can be geo-located and dealt with?

The problem is that they have not invested enough in the area of digitalization. That is the truth of it. For instance, Nigeria, a country of 200 million people, currently has just one satellite in orbit. That is like you have a transportation vehicle without a spare tyre.

Nobody will patronize you and that is why you have so many government agencies patronising foreign companies, rather than our own. So I want to appeal to the government to acquire more satellites in orbit.

When I was Minister, I made an attempt to acquire two more satellites, to the extent that I got approval for funding from China’s Exim Bank, unfortunately, the government took a decision that we should look not for loans but for equity participation. We were unable to conclude that before I left office.

Nigerians are alarmed that various government agencies from Immigration to FRSC and even NIM are having their identity database. Is this not chaotic?

Isn’t it possible to harmonise them as done in some developed economies? I think there are efforts in that direction, because I left office more than three years ago. I don’t know the progress rate of that project, but I think it is high time they considered efforts in co-locating all the data.

What do you think accounts for the recent increase in voter registration now put at 96 million, as against the 82 million in 2019?

What impact will that have on the 2023 elections? That simply means more people will be available to vote in the next elections. It is also an indication that Nigerians are more conscious of their electoral rights and they are ready to exercise it. It means that politicians have more work to do to ensure that many more Nigerians are brought into the electoral net for the purpose of election.

Why do you think that APC lost the Osun State election?

There were local issues that were not settled. There was the issue of disenchantment by some members who were frustrated out of the party particularly because of the last primary election.

Also a lot of local members, market men and women, personally complained to me before the election that the governor has not taken care of them after they supported him in the 2018 election, and that was a major factor.

Is your party not threatened by the emergence of Peter Obi and his followership?

How can we be threatened by a political obituary? I mean there is no need for that. You see, there is more to elections than what his followers are doing on social media or digital devices. As far as I know, we have a digital buzz going on, but Obi as a presidential candidate is dead on arrival, so that cannot give us any threat or concern.

The Nigerian economy is said to be in a bad shape. Inflation has risen to an unusual level…

Not in Nigeria alone. Britain, America and most African countries are in the same state of near economic shutdown. But the Nigerian government and the people are very resilient people, particularly with the coming of Asiwaju in 2023, a chartered accountant, a professional auditor of almost five decades, he is an economic wizard who will change the paradigm in the economy of this country.

Given the fact that oil is the mainstay of the Nigerian economy, how do see the recent report that about one million barrels of oil is stolen every day, despite the presence of security architecture in place?

Security decay or inefficiency has contributed largely to the problem we have in the oil industry. I want to believe that government will do the needful to stem the tide of criminality in the high sea with regard to saving of our petroleum resources.

Do you think Governor Nyesom Wike is likely to defect to APC?

Most likely.

Why did you say so?

It is obvious. He was disenchanted with the fact that he was not nominated to be the Vice Presidential candidate, and if you know Wike for what he stands for, he hardly takes no for an answer.

And now he has started showing the red card to his party members that because of the situation he is likely to leave the party. We are waiting for him.

And your party is exploiting the situation?

It is not that we are exploiting, but he is the one wanting to move over. Besides, political parties are associations of free joiners and free movers. He is always welcome.

You are the Director-General of Bola Tinubu Support Groups throughout the country. How many of such do you have and what impact are they making?

We are still in the process of registration but currently we have about 317 of such groups throughout the length and breadth of the country. Officers are being appointed at the zonal and state levels. After that when we get the necessary funding we will get campaign materials which will be distributed to our groups in all the states in the country.

We also have an all-purpose Think Tank/ Resource Person Group to establish what we consider to be the best manifesto. This was informed by the fact that more often than not politicians make manifestoes for the people without input from the people but in our case it will give people an opportunity to chronicle what they want from the Tinubu presidency.

It will really give us an opportunity for the people to state what the government must do for them to bring about development to the country – a kind of bottom up approach to identifying the citizens’ needs and formulating strategies to meet them.

Are you not bothered by the much-talkedabout concern over the health of Asiwaju Tinubu? Did you see him recently? Was he walking with a walking stick?

Was he limping? I have never seen anybody in life who never got sick. So the fact that somebody was sick at a time does that mean that he should be condemned to a state of permanent infirmity? I think it is just the wickedness of the people that make them say what they are saying.

President Muhammadu Buhari was sick at one point in time, but today he is okay and he is doing his job. It is only God who does not fall sick. To the best of my knowledge Asiwaju is in the best of health for now and he is eminently qualified for the job.

