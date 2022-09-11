Tinubu/Shettima ticket, though contentious, will promote national cohesion –Senator Adeyemi

Senator Smart Adeyemi represents Kogi West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this media chat in Abuja, he speaks on the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the APC in the forthcoming 2023 general elections. While supporting the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in kicking against the same faith presidential ticket arrangement, he however, lends his support for Tinubu/ Shettima, saying that the duo won’t allow ethno-religious bias to affect their leadership. He also reveals in this interview with DAVID CHUKWU that a bill is underway to outlaw same faith presidential ticket in subsequent dispensations

As a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), what is your take on the current happenings in the Party particularly the ongoing politicking towards the 2023 general elections?

I am not in doubt that my opinion on this contemporary issue may not be too palatable for some of us. However, I will be speaking in my capacity as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and equally speaking against the background of my understanding of this great nation. We have been around for a while, and I take pride to say that I love Nigeria, I love my country.

To buttress this point, I can tell you that I have not travelled to Europe or to America for the past eight years. This is not to say that there is anything wrong in travelling out of the country, but as the popular saying goes: home is where the heart is. I am proud of my country and unlike most others; I do not possess a dual citizenship.

What this means is that in the event that there is crisis, God forbid, while there are Nigerians in their thousands if not millions who can immediately travel to their alternative countries, some of us have nowhere else to go.

And it is on this premise that we always desire the best for our country and will continue to speak courageously on issues that affect us as a nation. I recall that three months to the elections in the just concluded primaries in Kogi State, two of my ranking colleagues had met with me and advised that I do not waste any resources in the elections as they had been told on good authority that it had been concluded that I will not be returning to the Senate as a result of how vocal I had been on issues affecting the Nigerian economy and Security.

In response to this, I told them that I am further propelled to continue to speak up and speak out at all times. We will always speak the truth because that is the right thing to do. Speak up, so that those in power will know the true state of affairs with regards to the poor and majority who believe in our nation.

My interest is to continue to create awareness despite the feelings of those who claim to love the President more than the President himself. At this juncture, let me commend our President, President Muhammadu Buhari on being extremely tolerant of constructive criticisms even when he was advised to be hard on perceived critics within and outside the party. I take a leaf off Plato who said and I quote “no one is more hated than the man who speaks the truth”.

How do you react to the issue of Muslim- Muslim presidential ticket arrangement of the APC and the controversies it has generated in the polity so far?

Let me begin by thanking the APC, our great Party, for its decision in zoning the presidency to the southern part of Nigeria. The APC has proven beyond any doubt, that it is committed to the National unity, peace and stability of our great nation. I also commend, not just the executives under the leadership of Senator Adamu Abdullahi, but also the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhai.

I equally want to salute the northern governors for setting their individual goals aside, and standing firm and taking a position on the issue of zoning, insisting that the presidential candidate should emerge from the southern part of Nigeria. And today, on one hand, we have a presidential candidate in the person of his Excellency, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the Asiwaju of Lagos.

My first direct contact with Asiwaju was about 20 years ago. And on the other hand, we have Senator Ibrahim Shettima as the vice-presidential candidate. I also have known Shettima for over 12 years now. Of course, the sentiment of the sentiment of religion and the candidates are the main focus of your question.

While commending the APC for being considerate and sensitive to our diversity and dichotomy by picking a presidential candidate from the South, it is unfortunate that the opposition failed to do same with a bid to protecting our national unity.

Shortly after I was brazenly rigged out, there was pressure being mounted by my friends and political associates to decamp to the PDP, my former party.

I recall that I had granted an interview on TVC News a week after the elections, stating in clear terms that I will not be leaving the APC. This is borne out of the desire to demonstrate that politics must be synonymous with integrity. In essence, my support today for my party is not simply because I am a member of the APC, but on personal convictions, that salient but very cogent factors that could make or mar our nation is being protected and respected by my party.

The APC has demonstrated sufficiently to me that the overall interest of Nigeria is paramount. That explains why the National Chairman is from the northern Zone and the presidential flag bearer is from southern Nigeria.

Now on the very contentious issue of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, let me say very clearly that I am in total support of the issues and concerns raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). I am a practising Christian. After Asiwaju emerged as the APC presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima was nominated as his running mate. And that has of course generated a lot of reactions and agitation. The CAN has made a lot of cogent observations.

For instance, many key positions were seen to be given to people who belong to the same faith. No doubt, these were pressing factors that ignited the position of CAN and for good reason. During my many consultations and mediations, a colleague of mine asked me a question.

In his words and I quote ‘when was the last time we produced an Inspector General of Police from the Igbo extraction? When last have you seen anyone from certain parts of the country as service chiefs?” and I had no definite answers to these questions.

Don’t you think that this singular decision by the APC in disregarding the heterogeneous nature of the Nigerian State and going for a same faith presidential ticket will shake the foundation of the nation’s corporate existence?

Haven noted all of these very cogent points; we must not confront these issues in such a manner that will obstruct the fabric of our national unity, peace and stability, which we have all fought very hard to keep.

Yes, there have been oversights in key appointments in the past, which tend to keep the Christians at a disadvantage and this has caused apprehension amongst us. As I mentioned above, I have had the privilege of knowing the candidates personally before now, and my support for them as individuals is not based on the fact that they are members of the APC or because they are Muslims as I am a Christian myself.

It is simply based on my knowledge of them as individuals; it is based on their track records and antecedents. Let me begin with Senator Kashim Shettima. Senator Kashim is currently a serving Senator and I stand here as a third time Senator myself to tell Nigerians, that in the 12 years of my service at the National Assembly, I am of the opinion that Kashim Shettima stands out as one of the most intelligent, dynamic and enterprising Senators. He is extremely articulate and very humane.

He has a great strength of character and is very cerebral. He is known to relate very easily with his colleagues, irrespective of tribe and religion. Haven said this, Senator Shettima is coming from a State that has had the bitter experience of insurgency while he was Governor of Borno State.

Two of the major issues confronting our nation today, which are interwoven, are the issues of insecurity and the poor state of the Nigerian economy. I consider him well grounded with sufficient know-how on how to tackle this issue. He is knowledgeable about the movement and operations of bandits and all the associated problems of insecurity confronting our nation.

I am not in doubt that he will bring his wealth of experience on the table to bring to an end, our security challenges. You will recall that during his tenure as governor, he ordered for immediate rebuilding of Churches destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgency as reported by ThisDay newspaper, on September 26, 2016 and donated N100 million to Christians whose property were destroyed in the process. Shettima revolutionised agriculture in the state. He built schools and improved the standard of education by recruiting qualified teachers.

Looking at the age and health of the APC presidential flagbear, do you think that he has the capacity and competence to execute the herculean task ahead?

Yes, as I was saying before you asked this question, the second challenge confronting our nation today is the issue of the poor state of our economy, the inexplicable poor exchange rate, the need for the consolidation of diversification of the economy and improving on the achievement of the current administration on infrastructural facilities such as roads, rail lines and aviation.

And this is where Senator Tinubu comes in. Generally, when you want to assess an individual, you look at his past records, his person, his family life, then you ask questions from his friends and associates, you look at those he mentors but more importantly, you look at the antecedents of such a person.

In this case, the factors to consider are: is the individual in question qualified and worthy of the position he seeks to occupy? Does he have the capacity to revamp and reshape our nation?

And my simple answer to that is yes. Asiwaju, Tinubu possesses the capacity to change the face of Nigerian economy. I am in no doubt that his presidency will further promote national unity, peace, stability, economic recovery, accelerate the socio economic and political development of our nation and enhance our global image in the comity of nations.

You were the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists when Senator Tinubu was the Governor of Lagos State. What was your experience with him like?

When I was NUJ President, a position I held for two terms, the media received tremendous support from Asiwaju. For my second tenure, he supported me immensely with no conditions attached. Ironically, one of my major contenders who happened to come from the South -West (where Asiwaju is from did not receive the level of support given to me by BAT and all this cumulated to my emergence.

This is I, Smart Adeyemi from Kogi State, a northerner and a proud Okun man. But yet, he gave his support, simply on the consideration

of my capacity to get the job done. Such is Asiwaju’s nature as a person. The problem Nigeria has had in the time past is that we have had leaders who are parochial. I look back with a lot of nostalgia, the times of those leaders who emerged

right after independence. An example that quickly comes to mind is that of Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto. He could be easily classified as one of the greatest leaders of Nigeria.

He did not govern on the basis of tribe or religion. He appointed late Pa Sunday Awoniyi, a leader from my constituency, as his principal private secretary. Pa Awonivi was a devout Christian and I recall he told me that on one of Sardauna’s trips abroad, he got him the sought-after King James Version of the Holy Bible. I hope we have all not forgotten that the Muslim Pilgrim Board today was first initiated by Pa Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo on the consideration that Muslims should not be allowed to suffer in the course of worship. These are great leaders as we used to know them. If you go down the memory lane of history, you would see clearly that the leaders who had performed greatly were not parochial, sentimental nor tribalistic.

Nepotism kills the government. If we are to evaluate some of the events from the past and even some others as we speak, we will understand why Christians have become apprehensive. Moving on, In Lagos, the State Government is made up of people across the country, the Igbos, the Hausas, Edo, Ikwere people, the records are there.

Currently, Lagos is being represented at the national level by some people who are “non-indigenes” of the State that were either born or grew up in Lagos; same with the State House of Assembly. They have been assimilated and that is what national unity is indeed all about.

Today, people speak about the great potentials of Lagos, had it not been utilised for the well-being of the people, it would have all gone to rots. Nigeria is a blessed nation and what we need is a leader who will harness these potentials for national growth and development with a goal to improve our country’s GDP and strengthen our currency.

What do you think about the chances of the APC towards winning the presidential election next year, vis-a-vis some notable candidates of other political parties, especially the PDP and the Labour Party?

In my view, the two candidates who have been presented by our party are well equipped to tackle the issues of our economy and security challenges. I hold the view that what some prominent Nigerians have said about other presidential candidates from the other parties is worthy of note.

For instance, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said so much about his former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who is now the presidential candidate of the PDP. I have absolutely no comments on that as former President Obasanjo remains in the best position to tell us about the man who once deputised for him.

Don’t also forget that under the PDP, our collective wealth was sold under the so called privatization and that was the beginning of poverty and unemployment of Nigerians. Recall we were told that when NEPA is unbundled, we will be getting 24 hour power supply. It is safe to say that the rest is history. It will be an exercise in futility to go back to the Pandora Box but history always reminds us to be prepared for the future.

His Excellency, Honourable Emeka lhedioha, also spoke in a nutshell about the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, a man I hold in high esteem, His Excellency, former Governor Peter obi. If it was up to me, I would have wished that Obi remained with the PDP, within a national party. It would have perhaps been a good fight and a little more interesting for the polity.

Looking at the level of threat this same faith presidential arrangement of the APC has brought upon the unity of the country, is there anything you think should be done to address this challenge?

For the purposes of unity, we must balance up our diversity to a large extent. And it is in view of this that I am making some proposals. I have had discussions with the leadership of the Senate, my party leadership and a good number of Senators.

The solution I hereby propose, in order not to find ourselves in a similar situation in the future, is that the Electoral Act be amended as follows: the amendment of Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022 by inserting a new sub section (3) that no political party shall nominate candidates of the same religion as presidential candidates or Vice-Presidential candidates after this dispensation.”

When this is accommodated, it will serve as a guide against any oversight such as this in the future as further occurrences will be deemed as silent policies which will be capable of bringing down the fabrics of the nation. For me as a Statesman, I owe myself the responsibility to speak the truth at all times irrespective of mischievous misinterpretations.

The civil war was fought in a bid to remain a united nation. We fought the war because the South East is an integral and vital part of the nation. If they were without value, there would be no reason to fight the war. But because an average person from the South-East is endowed, like all other parts of the country, we fought to remain one.

Therefore, any position that is good for any Yoruba, Hausa, Gwarri, Kanuri, Tiv or Nupe man must equally be good for an Igbo, Okun Yoruba of Kogi State, Fulani, Igala, Ebira or Idoma indigene of Nigeria. Let no one assume that any tribe will be subdued any longer. The era for that is gone. We must rise to the reality of the modern world that all men were created equal and we must enable equal opportunities despite our diversities.

I therefore, take this opportunity to appeal to our preferred incoming President and Vice President, not to fail Nigerians after the victory of our party which we are all working tenaciously to achieve. They must be sensitive to the skeptics being expressed by the Christian part of the nation.

It is imperative that you balance up key appointments to give all Nigerians a sense of belonging. For us Northerners, we have conceded the presidential seat to the Southern Nigerian. God spare our lives, we will, at the right time, sit again, to arrive at which zone is due to produce the next president after the incoming dispensation.

We must remember that power is transient, and he who holds it today, will not hold it tomorrow. We must therefore, see it as what it really is- service to mankind. While we continue to speak up on serious contemporary issues, we must do so within the confines of decorum and respect.

Growing up, I had a strong social and moral foundation of life by my parents. So, I respect my elders. Be that as it may, I am still a product of one of the best professions, journalism, and it teaches us to write the truth, regardless of the consequences. The training I received which cumulated into my emergence as the national President of the Nigerian union of Journalists for two consecutive terms, is what manifests in me each time I speak.

So, if I have stepped on toes while at it, then I must be forgiven as that is who I am. On a final note, I wish to call on all Nigerians, irrespective of your religion, to see the emergence of Asiwaju and Senator Shettima as the will of the Almighty, who governs the universe. It must not be seen that there are no Christians who are eminently qualified to occupy any of these positions. However, let us, in unity of faith in our nation and above all, in the Almighty God give our support to the APC Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates to pilot the affairs of our nations within the stipulated time.

