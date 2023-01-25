News

Tinubu should see himself as a head Potter -Sheikh Moshood

Less than a month to the Feb 25 presidential election, a Lagos-based Islamic cleric and leader of Morqaz Salam Islamic group, Ahmadiyya, Sheikh Moshood Ramadan Jibreel Al Ameery El Ketuwy, has sent words of advice to the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to see himself as a head potter.

The Islamic cleric who is one of the closest allies of the late founder of Markaz Islam worldwide, Sheikh Adam Al Ilory, popularly referred to as “Baba l’Agege” during his lifetime, passed the admonition during Friday sermon at the Jumaat prayers held at the missions Central Mosque. Sheikh moshood, who spoke in Arabic language and was aided by a Yoruba interpreter said Tinubu’s presidency, which he also prayed for, should be like that of a marketpaid loads carrier, who is only called by the people to help transport their problem-invested treasure- full baggage from one particular location to their desired destination.

“He must neither see it as his enterprise nor the vehicle of favour for selected cronies, but for the entire Nigerian masses. ‘Those of you who would inform him should please go and tell him”, referring to Tinubu; ‘let him see himself as an Alabaru’. ‘That is what he should be. He is being called to come and carry the problem of over 200 million people.”

 

