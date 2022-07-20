Tinubu should’ve considered Nigeria’s diversity in choice of running mate –Umohinyang

Emmanuel Umohinyang, activist and social commentator, was among those in the struggle for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term through Re-elect Buhari Movement (RBM). In this interview, he speaks on recent developments in the polity, including the All Progressives Congress (APC). PATRICK OKOHUE reports

The Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC for the 2023 presidential election is generating varied reactions, what are your perspectives?

Personally, I don’t think we should build our political system around ethnicity and religious beliefs. I hold the view that holding public office should be on merit, competence and capacity. The ordinary man on the street is not looking for a president that will become a colossal failure and we have seen all these patterns in the past. We have seen a Muslim who came and failed. We have seen a Christian PhD holder who came and failed in 2015.

We should begin to look at merit; who can deliver. If the person who can fix the problem of Nigeria is from the North and a Muslim, so be it. If it is from the South and a Christian, so be it. I was glad when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerged from the APC. The reason is that you can draw some inspiration from Lagos, where he held sway as governor between 1999 and 2007.

What structure did he leave behind? Is Lagos a state work in progress? The answer is yes. Lagos is doing well. He has been able to lead by example. He had that a succession plan that is working in Lagos. We have seen a state that has vision, a state you can say in the next 10 to 20 years; this is where they want to be. You can see that trajectory that he has put these structures in place. Even the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) he brought up is also healthy in the sense that he has basket from where he fetched ideas, advice from.

However, I was a bit disappointed with the announcement of Senator Kashim Shettima by Tinubu as his running mate. Is Kashim Shettima competent? By all standards; the last time I had a conversation with him, I was surprised that he understands the system so well, so deep. However, we must not forget that politicians, especially, have found a way of dividing the country through ethnicity and religion hence we must strive to ensure that we do not drive the sword of division down the line. I heard the words that he used in choosing his successor – competence and capacity.

Is he now saying that there is no Christian from the North, who can fit into that position perfectly, If not better than Senator Shettima? I am really worried about how the party called APC will drive that message, mostly to the Christian community in the North and in the South. My view is that he should have factored into consideration these sentiments that politicians have introduced into our polity ensuring a Muslim-Christian ticket, just like we have seen in other political parties.

Are you not particularly surprised since Tinubu was a victim of Muslim-Christian ticket in his bid to become vice president in 2015?

Prior to the 2015 elections, the news was that Tinubu was to be Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate, but other party big wigs said it was not going to sell, taking into cognizance the abysmal performance President Goodluck Jonathan. And we should always remember that we are not in 1993.

People continue to say Nigeria voted a Muslim- Muslim ticket during the Abiola/ Kingibe era but Nigeria of 2022 is not Nigeria of 1993. So, you should not also expect that with the way people have become civilized and conscious of their rights and what their thumb can do are different. Remember that in 1993, we were just coming out of a military government; that the military had tormented the country year in, year out. The consciousness of Nigerians has moved from there and politicians have not helped matters, because they have divided the country along religious and ethnic lines, so you don’t then fall into the trap of a Muslim-Muslim ticket. Now, you can see what is happening in the party.

My good friend, Daniel Bwala has announced his resignation from the party, citing that issue. I am sure other party big wigs may take that position. I think it is not ideal. I also think the candidate of the APC should have worked beyond that miserable sentiment that only a Muslim vice presidential candidate can win him votes in the North. It does not work that way. He will be shocked that an average northerner is not bothered about religion; he wants somebody who can put food on his table. Religion has no weapon of protection. It is the security architecture you put in place that can guarantee people’s security, and not where you come from or your religion.

The APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are embroiled in crisis over their choice of vice presidential candidates; does that not give Labour Party a major leap?

I do not think so. The major reason you are seeing the two parties in this crisis is because most likely one of them is where the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will emerge. As for the Labour Party, I see them as a group of people for whom a promise of a loaf of bread has been made and they are not patient to get the loaf. At the mere dangling of doughnut, they abandoned the promise of a loaf of bread. I do not see Labour Party as an alternative to these two and the reasons are obvious. A critical look at the recently picked vice presidential candidate of the party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, shows this.

He does not really know what he wants or what kind of politics he wishes to play. It’s a disaster which reminds me of Nuhu Ribadu, when he contested first as president on the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and then went back to Adamawa State to contest as governor. We must respect and uphold certain offices based on our actions. Datti-Ahmed withdrew from the PDP governorship contest a few nights ago in Kaduna, throwing up the excuse that it was against his principles. In 2022, he is aspiring to become vice president under Labour Party. He became Labour Party member in 24 hours or less.

Baba-Ahmed was a member of the House of Representatives, but he cannot claim to be a former senator because the courts nullified his election and the position of the court was that he was never a senator though he was inaugurated. The court ruled that the mandate was stolen, nullified that mandate and gave it to the right person. They say he is the founder of Baze University.

Take a walk to the university and find out how it has fared, whether it has been properly run, you can then draw your conclusion on whether he can handle a project as big as Nigeria. The crisis in the PDP and APC will not necessarily confer any advantage on the Labour Party. The reasons are obvious; parties in Nigeria are not run on ideas and manifesto.

They are run on structures and that is one of the issues the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has to deal with – money politics, where vote buying is the order of the day. In 2023, politicians may do less of promotion of their manifesto; they will rather use such money for vote-buying. That is why I am afraid that the coming elections may have a semblance of credibility, but it will definitely be marred by vote-buying, going by what we saw in Ekiti State.

Is it INEC’s duty to curb vote-buying?

If you want to define credible election, it will mean from the beginning of the election, to casting of votes and after, credibility can be seen and can be felt. The point is that INEC is empowered by law to ensure that events before, before, during and after election are credible. In this case, they have been empowered that issues connected with vote buying are prevented. Until INEC begins to go against electoral offenders, we are going nowhere. INEC pushes the responsibility to security agencies and security agencies push the responsibility to INEC.

For you people in the media, you see vote-buying, you tell security agencies, they say it is not their duty, they claim they were only told to ensure there is no violence within the polling area. Meanwhile, vote-buying has already marred the credibility of the election; it is not only violence that mar the election credibility.

In Ekiti, some people used schools where they wrote names, ask people to vote and come back for goodies. This was part of the report that came out. These things must be checked. If INEC wants credible elections, it must drive that process. The security agents posted for elections are under the purview of INEC, so they must direct them on what to do. The security agents must go round to ensure that nothing of such happens several kilometers from the polling booth.

How do you rate the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) monitoring of party primary elections in view of reports of corruption?

It is a terrible error of judgement for policemen to blare risen to go and arrest armed robbers. Rasheed Bawa’s EFCC was on a jamboree mission. There is no way you can dress in EFCC robe and visit an environment like that with the expectation that you will catch politicians sharing money. It was such a shameful display of ignorance on the part of Bawa.

These politicians seem to be smarter than him in terms of how things are done. He needs to re-examine the political space. He needs to learn from Ribadu on how things work. If you want to catch politicians sharing money, you do so discreetly. You don’t have to advertise yourself, else you will be there for one week and catch nobody sharing sachet water.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...