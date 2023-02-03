News

Tinubu slams Atiku on his position on new naira notes crisis

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

…says he is enemy of NIgerians

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called out his counterpart in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over the crisis of the new naira notes.
According to Tinubu, with Atiku’s disposition on the call for the extension of the swapping of the old notes with the new notes, he (Atiku) is an enemy of NIgerians.
The PDP Presidential candidate had asked the Central Bank of Nigeria not to extend the swapping date beyond February 10 against the call by some other stakeholders who were of the opinion that the CBN should extend for months.
Tinubu, in a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Publicity and Media APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Bayo Onanuga, said the PDP presidential candidate is working to benefit from the chaos of the naira note and scarcity.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari laments Nigeria’s ‘terribly slow pace’ of justice administration

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for an urgent reform of the justice system saying the pace at which cases are dispensed with by courts across the country is terribly slow. In tackling the problem, President Buhari suggested a 12-month time limit for the hearing of all criminal cases while civil cases should be dispensed with […]
News Top Stories

Be selfless, sensitive to needs of Nigerians Kaigama tells politicians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Archbishop Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged politicians to imbibe the attitude of selflessness and be sensitive to the sufferings and needs of Nigerians.   In his Homily delivered at Sacred Heart Parish, Airport on Sunday in Abuja, he stressed the urgency of having leaders wake up to their primary responsibilities […]
News

Bayelsa journalists barred from Osinbajo’s visit

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Security officials yesterday barred journalists from covering Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to Bayelsa State. Journalists were told that the instructions not to allow journalists to cover the visit were from the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Osinbajo was in Bayelsa to consult with the national delegates of the party, traditional rulers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica