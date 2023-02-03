Tinubu slams Atiku on his position on new naira notes crisis

…says he is enemy of NIgerians

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called out his counterpart in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over the crisis of the new naira notes.

According to Tinubu, with Atiku’s disposition on the call for the extension of the swapping of the old notes with the new notes, he (Atiku) is an enemy of NIgerians.

The PDP Presidential candidate had asked the Central Bank of Nigeria not to extend the swapping date beyond February 10 against the call by some other stakeholders who were of the opinion that the CBN should extend for months.

Tinubu, in a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Publicity and Media APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Bayo Onanuga, said the PDP presidential candidate is working to benefit from the chaos of the naira note and scarcity.

