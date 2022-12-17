Tinubu slams Atiku, Saraki over campaign for Presidency

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has slammed the former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, for their Atiku campaign for next year’s presidency.

According to Tinubu, in a statement from his Presidential Campaign Council, said in a sane society it would be difficult for those who had ruined the country to assume leadership positions.

In the statement from the Director of Media and Publicity, Dayo Onanuga, Tinubu insisted that Nigerians would never forget the economic wound inflicted to them by the PDP government for 16 years.

The PCC further stressed the bad governance of PDP by stating that the two worst states in the country today, Sokoto and Bayelsa are being governed by PDP

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...