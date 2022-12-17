Politics

Tinubu slams Atiku, Saraki over campaign for Presidency

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has slammed the former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, for their Atiku campaign for next year’s presidency.

According to Tinubu, in a statement from his Presidential Campaign Council, said in a sane society it would be difficult for those who had ruined the country to assume leadership positions.

In the statement from the Director of Media and Publicity, Dayo Onanuga, Tinubu insisted that Nigerians would never forget the economic wound inflicted to them by the PDP government for 16 years.

The PCC further stressed the bad governance of PDP by stating that the two worst states in the country today, Sokoto and Bayelsa are being governed by PDP

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

