Tinubu support group condemns Owo attack

The gruesome attack by unknown gunmen in Ondo State has been condemned The Asiwaju Group (TAG), has condemned the unknown gunmen gruesome attack on a construction company in Owo, Ondo State.

A press statement issued by the South west Coordinator, Hon Taiwo Ololade Salvador and the Ondo State coordinator, Hon. Olaniyi Adegbola at the weekend described the incident as a major blot in the security architecture of the country, coming days after the Kuje Prison attack and the attack on the presidential guards in Abuja.

According to the Coordinators, there is a need to consciously improve on the current security situation in the country in view of the forthcoming election in order to have a hitch free exercise next year.

“Our people need to feel secure so that they would be able to exercise their civic duties without fear”.

The Group, while condoling with the victims and their loved ones over the incident, charged law enforcement agencies to work assiduously to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice.

Similarly, the Group charged the federal government to continue to support the security agencies in the fight against banditry and terrorism.

“The APC administration has done a lot in trying to curb terrorism and banditry, however, a lot still needs to be done in order to make the country safe. We are hopeful that the present insecurity situation will not last especially when Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu eventually becomes the president.”

