Tinubu support group: We’re not afraid of indirect primaries

A support group for the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Progressives’ Solidarity for Asiwaju (PSA), has said that irrespective of the mode of primaries adopted by the party, direct or indirect, Tinubu will emerge as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). According to a statement by the PSA, signed by its Director of Media, Strategic Communication and ICT, Engr. (Dr.) Adewale Adenaike, it said it would mobilise it’s members within and outside Nigeria to support the emergence of Asiwaju as the next president of Nigeria PSA further revealed that its members are not ordinary members of the APC, they are card carrying. “Our membership cuts across all the 36 states in Nigeria and the FCT, we will give massive support to Asiwaju, which will make him not only emerge as the APC standard bearer, but to also make sure we mobilise others to make his dream of becoming the next President of Nigeria a reality.” PSA also noted that Tinubu has the requisite experience to develop this country.

“When he was in Lagos, he developed the state even with the stiff opposition from the federal government which denied the state allocations. “To appreciate this, with allocations from the Federal Government now, many states are still struggling to survive, but Asiwaju was able to survive without allocations. “He is the type of person we need right now. He is a good manager of human and natural resources,” It stated.

 

