Tinubu: SWAGA’23 Hits the Road in Lagos.

It has been a week of pure sensitization, media and advocacy blitz in Lagos State as SWAGA’23 ( SouthWest Agenda for Great Asiwaju) continued its tour of the entire State. Wednesday 6th October was the day members of Lagos Chapter of SWAGA’23 took the the streets to bring SWAGA to Communities and bring Communities in the State to SWAGA’23.
The event tagged “SWAGA’23 sensitization Road Show” paraded motorcade and though the streets and major roads of Lagos mainland with the youths and adults dancing to mobile music and taking the message to the people about the need to put the best foot forward by supporting the clamor for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest the presidency of Nigeria come 2023.

The carnival-like motorcade traversed Ilupeju, Ikorodu road, Funsho Willians Avenue, Costain , Ojuelegba, Stadium, Ikorodu road, Mobolaji Bank-Anthony way, Awolowo way Ikeja, Allen Avenue and Alausa on Lagos Mainland.

The Road Show was led by Hon. Deji Jakande, Hon. Hon. Akeem Munir, Hon. Adewale Jafojo, Hon. Kola Peregrin, Ms Kenny St’Brown, Hamed Olaufe and a host of other Lagos leaders of SWAGA’23.

Meanwhile the consultations by the team ended with the visits to the traditional rulers in Ikorodu and Epe Divisions of the state.

Speaking at the two separate events when the SWAGA team led by Senator Dayo Adeyeye visited, the Obas in the Ikorodu axis led by His Royal Majesty Oba Kabir Shotobi ,the Ayangburen of Ikorodu who was represented by Oba Ajibade Bakare Agoro of Imota Kingdom leading over 15 Obas said that Tinubu is a bridge builder and his magnanimity cut across all tribes within the country.
Oba Agoro praised the National leader of the All progressive Congress for the role he played when the Lagos State allocation was withheld by the Federal government, the creation of more Local Government Area in Lagos State and for grooming of leaders and administrators of repute Nationally “now it is pay back time for him and we will go all out to support him”.

Also Chairman Council of Obas in Epe and Oloja of Epe ,Oba Kamourdeen Ishola Animasaun, Alara of Ilara Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo speaking on behalf of over 13 Obas described him as a detrabilised leader and a man whose time has come to lead the country. According to him “ Asiwaju Tinubu is a good manager, Nigeria needs him”

