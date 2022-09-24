Tinubu taunts Atiku, says Wike’s revelations upset presidential ambition

The Presidential Campaign Council of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress has said that the presidential ambition of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been deflected with the Friday revelation of the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. Wike had in that press briefing yesterday accused the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu of being corrupt, having collected N1 billion bribe, adding that Atiku is being arrogant in his ambition. Reacting to Wike’s position, the APC Presidential campaign Council said that Atiku Abubakar deserves pity as his next shot at the Presidency was slipping away.

The PCC in a statement issued by the Director, Media and Publicity, Mr. Bayo Onanuga said that all toga of Atiku as a nationalist and bridge builder have come to nothing since he could not resolve the crisis in his party. Onanuga said, “Once again, another bid for the presidency of our country by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is slipping away.

This is unraveling before our very eyes even before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) blows the whistle for electioneering campaign. His party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in disarray. The signs are just too ominous for the Waziri what with the report by the Economic Intelligence Unit predicting another trashing for him in the forthcoming polls. “After violating his party’s code for power rotation between the north and south and grabbing the PDP ticket without a modicum of sensibilities about our national ethos, Alhaji Atiku is now faced with the karma of his inordinate ambition.

“The PDP has imploded in a battle of attrition, the result of which is predictable. The ongoing fraticidal war where a faction of the party being led by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is engaging Atiku in a fight to finish has undermined any momentum the PDP candidate had hoped to build. With further loss of confidence in PDP by its own members who can not find any redeeming feature in the fast disappearing party, it is crystal clear that Atiku’s latest bid for the Nigeria’s top job has hit the rocks. “A pillar of Atiku’s campaign is the claim of being a unifier and nationalist. That bogus claim has now been discredited, even within his party as the disaffected members cry for justice and inclusivity.”

