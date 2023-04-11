News Politics

Tinubu: The Honest Love Of Two Notable Princes

Prince Akeem Adeyemi (Skimmeh) and Prince Oyekunle Oyewumi have shown undeniable love and loyalty to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the just concluded presidential election despite their royalty background.

The duo of Adeyemi and Oyewumi, whose fathers are the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo, and late Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade, Soun of Ogbomosoland respectively, played various roles for the All Progressives Congress (APC) before, during and after the presidential election held on February 25, 2023.

Adeyemi, time Chairman of Atiba LGA of Oyo State, now re-elected for a third term representing Atiba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, and Oyewumi, one-time Special Adviser (MDGs) to Oyo State Governor and now Board Member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Member of Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council and member, APC Presidential Campaign Council, are unapologetic about their support for Tinubu.

The Princes, in their 40s, are card-carrying members of the APC and have demonstrated leadership at various levels in business and politics.

During their fathers (Adeyemi and Oyewumi) lifetimes, Asiwaju Tinubu shared cordial relationships with the two late prominent traditional rulers: Oba Adeyemi and Oba Oyewumi.

Boma Achenimie

